Saline, MI

Cooper, Heisler Make Dean's List at Baldwin Wallace University

By Saline Post Staff
 3 days ago

BEREA, OH -- The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean's...

Akron Leader Publications

Norton Schools welcomes new superintendent

NORTON — Norton City Schools Board of Education welcomed a new superintendent and discussed busing issues June 13. Bryan Farson was selected as the new superintendent of Norton Schools to replace Dana Addis, who served in the role for five years. Farson has signed a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2025. At the board meeting, Farson was presented with a gift basket containing coupons from local shops.
NORTON, OH
chuh.org

Heights Schools Foundation Says 'Goodbye' to Executive Director

I write to announce that our Executive Director of Heights Schools Foundation (HSF), Julianna Johnston Senturia, will be resigning from her position as of July 31st, 2022. Since 2016, Julianna has played a critical role in the founding, development and success of the organization. We will miss her tremendously, yet we know we can count on her ongoing support as a proud alumna. Julianna leaves Heights Schools Foundation in an exceedingly strong position for continued growth. Under her leadership, HSF has raised nearly $1.5 million dollars for Heights Schools.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake native wins 2 James Beard Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake native, Kristina Cho, won two James Beard Awards over the weekend in the 2022 ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois. The author, food blogger and recipe developer published her first cook book, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries, in the fall. Cho...
WESTLAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center. The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that...
BARBERTON, OH
WKYC

Golf changes coming to Akron: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship to get new name in 2023

AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club in Akron has long hosted professional golf tournaments -- and is no stranger to change. The club started hosting golf tournaments back in 1954 with the Rubber City Open, and has kept at it since with three PGA Championships, the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational from 1999 until 2018 (it was the WGC-NEC Invitational from 1999-2005) and now a major on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
thesalinepost.com

Brian Marl Announces He's Running for 6th Term as Mayor of Saline

Brian Marl announced today in a press release he is seeking a sixth term as Mayor of the City of Saline. Voters will elect a mayor and three members to Saline City council in November. Marl was first elected mayor in 2012, defeating Glenn Law for the central seat on council. He's held the chair ever since, defeating challengers Lee Bourgoin and Christen Mitchell and running unopposed.
SALINE, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Tuesday but only five games would be completed as both Dominican Summer League teams started games, but they were suspended by rain. Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The Clippers would trail 6-to-0 after two innings as St. Paul would get to Clippers...
AKRON, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

'Forgive, but never forget': Sentencings in Foltz hazing death begin

The past president of a Bowling Green State University fraternity is going to jail for his part in the hazing death of Stone Foltz. Daylen Dunson, 22, Cleveland Heights, was the first of five defendants who were sentenced Thursday. They had pleaded guilty for their participation in a 2021 hazing incident that led to the death of 20-year-old Foltz.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

