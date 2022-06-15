Cooper, Heisler Make Dean's List at Baldwin Wallace University

I write to announce that our Executive Director of Heights Schools Foundation (HSF), Julianna Johnston Senturia, will be resigning from her position as of July 31st, 2022. Since 2016, Julianna has played a critical role in the founding, development and success of the organization. We will miss her tremendously, yet we know we can count on her ongoing support as a proud alumna. Julianna leaves Heights Schools Foundation in an exceedingly strong position for continued growth. Under her leadership, HSF has raised nearly $1.5 million dollars for Heights Schools.
Comments / 1