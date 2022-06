The Washtenaw County Health Department is participating in the Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance Program in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The Health Department will collect and identify mosquitoes and ticks to help understand local disease risk and contribute data to the statewide tracking system. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the outdoors and to take steps to prevent tick and mosquito bites.

