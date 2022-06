Women of colour are changing their names, hair and clothes to fit in at work, according to research which found three-quarters have experienced racism.Institutional racism is common across all sectors and in all types of organisation, according to gender equality charity the Fawcett Society and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.Their report found that 61% of women of colour said they had changed their language, topics they discuss, hair, food they eat, or their name by “a great deal” or “quite a bit” to fit in at work.This compares with 44% of white women.Black African women were most likely...

