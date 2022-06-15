ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 republican candidates

By kolomkobir
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia for several runoff races following the May 24th primary. Today we’re highlighting the Republican 2nd Congressional district candidates: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West. They’re hoping to replace thirty-year Democrat incumbent, US Rep Sanford Bishop. Out...

