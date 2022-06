Beckie Gomez, the Orange County Board of Education member representing families in Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and parts of Garden Grove and Tustin, resigned last night. Her resignation comes after a lawsuit was filed against her for serving simultaneously on the county board as well as the Tustin City Council after one of her constituents sued her, questioning if her dual roles constitute a conflict of interest.

