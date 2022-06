WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A long-running business in Old Town, enjoyed by many over the years as a creative date-night option with painting and wine, is among a pair of downtown Wichita businesses that share a location and are planned to close next month. Pinot’s Palette and the small retail wine and spirits store, Beyond Napa, have the same owners who announced plans to close both businesses, siting the decision to call it quits next month in large part due to lasting effects from the pandemic and high prices.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO