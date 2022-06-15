ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY co-op crews heading to Ohio to help restore power after storms

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

At least five electric cooperatives from Kentucky are sending teams to Ohio to help restore power after a cluster of severe thunderstorms made their way across the Buckeye State.

Lexington, KY
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

