ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ozzy Osbourne discharged from hospital day after grueling surgery

By Jesse O’Neill
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWKsI_0gB5x2ts00

Mama, he’s coming home!

Ozzy Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

Osbourne, 73, stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows.

The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required 15 screws to be inserted into his back.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” the metal icon told Classic Rock magazine last month of the unspecified procedure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2tq9_0gB5x2ts00
Ozzy is aided by a healthcare worker leaving the hospital.
BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mVdC_0gB5x2ts00
Sharon Osbourne helps Ozzy into his car after his surgery.
BACKGRID

“I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The Osbourne clan had been worried about the gravity of Monday’s “life-altering” procedure , with Sharon telling a television interviewer, “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

On Tuesday, there was brighter news about the Prince of Darkness’ condition, as Sharon told social media followers he was “doing well and on the road to recovery.”

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she tweeted.

“Your love means the world to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29awVk_0gB5x2ts00
Ozzy leaves the hospital following his surgery.
BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYasa_0gB5x2ts00
Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne arrive at the hospital where Ozzy had his spine surgery on Monday morning.
BACKGRID

A source close to the family told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, and a nurse would be brought in to tend to the “No More Tears” singer, who also suffers from Parkinson’s disease .

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the source said.

Ozzy and Sharon are set to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 4.

Comments / 91

AP_000808.dbf24abed6c84e6d99b590e8f582b618.1744
2d ago

I honestly think it just means he did great through surgery and after and is able to go home. So happy for you guys. Not to mention it’s always easier to recover at home.. have you actually ever tried to rest in a hospital haters??!!! So glad an thankful you’re able to go home Ozzy.. feel better. ❤️

Reply(1)
17
diane vaughan
3d ago

Um, if it was that drastically grueling then why has he already been discharged? As usual the celebrities with their unceasing need for attention!

Reply(7)
33
Laura Wilkins
3d ago

His wife made it sound like he was going to die.. One day after surgery to go home is not life or death surgery geez

Reply(6)
45
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Rocks Overalls As She Goes House Hunting In LA: Photos

Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne pictured for the first time since health scare

Ozzy Osbourne worried his wife Sharon Osbourne when he caught Covid in late April, but the rock star appears to be on the mend. On Thursday, the Black Sabbath star was spotted leaving a recording studio in LA with Sharon, making it the first time he's been seen in public since his Covid battle. Dressed in his signature all-black attire, Ozzy looked like his younger self, albeit relying on the help of a walking stick to stabilise him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Hanks tells fans to ‘back the f–k off’ as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson

National treasure Tom Hanks transformed from actor to protector when a group of crazed fans got too close to his wife, Rita Wilson. The Oscar-winning actor became enraged when the overzealous group nearly knocked over Wilson, who ended up losing her footing and wobbling away, while out in New York City Wednesday night. “Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted. “My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, also 65, then screamed before the couple hustled into a waiting car. One fan could then be heard apologizing, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.” The “Forrest Gump” star has been on a press tour to promote his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy. Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#British Royal Family#Classic Rock#The Prince Of Darkness
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds

All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near the final episode. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting to see whether Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, or HunterGirl become this year’s winner. Meanwhile, one season 17 “American Idol” contestant, Wade Cota, is speaking out about achievements of his own. In a recent interview, he shared the story behind his incredible weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sharon Osbourne Returns To TalkTV, Gets Emotional When Speaking About Her & Ozzy's Bouts Of COVID-19

She's back! Sharon Osbourne returned to TalkTV on Tuesday, May 24 — just a few weeks after she had to fly home to be with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who contracted COVID-19. The red-headed beauty also contracted the disease, in addition to other members of her family. "Kelly [Osbourne] had it, her partner. Ozzy's nurse had it, the whole house," she explained. PUCKER UP: 12 CELEBRITIES WHO GOT LIP FILLERSSharon's plan was to return to the U.K. after the rockstar recovered, but then her daughter Aimee narrowly escaped a fire at an L.A.-based recording studio. "And she couldn't get out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy