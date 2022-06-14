ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Eat Greek Food in Atlanta

By Brian N
Cover picture for the articleAtlanta is a wonderfully cosmopolitan metropolis and features foods from every corner of the globe, including Greece. Greek cuisine revolves around the Mediterranean Triad of grains, olives, and wine – three things I know I can’t get enough of!. While you may be able to find a...

ServingLooksATL

ATL Seafood Bags: An Atlanta, Louisiana Mixture

ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:
ATLANTA, LA
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

8 places to have outdoor adventures around Atlanta

When it comes to outdoor recreation, Atlanta does not disappoint. While it would be impossible to list all there is to see and experience in the great outdoors, around Atlanta, these eight outdoor adventures are a good place to start. Treetop Quest. Whether it’s the Buford or Dunwoody location, at...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

DeKalb County’s best restaurants for brunch

Between plentiful vegetarian options and Asian-inspired baked treats, DeKalb County residents have plenty of breakfast nooks to choose from. Let our list of brunch restaurants, listed by city and food item, help guide you in your search for a new favorite morning meal. Avondale Estates. Rising Son: Waffles. Rising Son...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Pick Your Own Flowers At This Enchanting Flower Field In McDonough

Summer looks blooming marvelous on this u-pick farm in McDonough. Southern Belle Farm has become one of Atlanta’s favorite outings, with special events, seasonal takeovers, and so much more on offer throughout the year. In the summer months, their beautiful flower field is the perfect spot to pick yourself your very own cup of flowers to take home as a souvenir.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Mary Mac's Team Room: Atlanta's Dining Room

Mary Mac's Team Room is serving up delicious, Southern comfort food with a side history in a very niche space. The restaurant was deemed Atlanta's Dining Room by the Georgia House of Representatives in House Resolution 477. Mary Mac was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, an icon, at a time when women opening restaurants was unheard of. The torch was then passed down to Margaret Lupo, then to John Ferrell and Hank Thompson, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta scores! 2026 World Cup is Benz bound

The men’s 2026 World Cup soccer tournament is headed to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a goal city officials and sports fans have been hoping to achieve for years. The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the governing body of the World Cup, announced the host cities for one of the most popular sporting events in the […] The post Atlanta scores! 2026 World Cup is Benz bound appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood

Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Georgia Sun

Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
CBS 46

Heavy turbulence scares passengers, crew on Delta flight bound for Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There were some scary moments Friday afternoon on board a Delta Air Lines flight en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Delta flight departed from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was getting ready to land in Atlanta when the plane hit heavy turbulence. David...
ATLANTA, GA

