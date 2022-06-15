ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Rivets get slammed by the Battle Jacks

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yC07N_0gB5wALI00

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-A 9-3 lead going into the fourth inning wasn’t enough of a lead for the Rivets Tuesday night. The Battle Jacks battled back for a 15-9 win.

The Battle Jacks scored nine runs in the fourth inning alone. Four of them scored on a grand slam by Jack Matkin.

The Rivets will try to rebound Wednesday. They’re scheduled to play a day-night doubleheader against the Battle Jacks in the heat at Rivets Stadium.

