A band of thieves have broken into dozens of Big Apple bodegas over the past six months, swiping ATM machines with more than $60,000 in them, police said Thursday. Police said a five-member crew has struck 40 bodegas and other stores in Brooklyn and Queens between December and June, smashing front doors or windows and hand-pulling ATM machines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO