SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 90-year-old bear attack victim is thankful to not have major injuries after a bear attacked her with its three yearlings there as well. Altha Williams told WVLT News that she was sitting on the front porch of her Abbott Road home when a bear crept up on her. “We’ve had bears, they get more common each year,” she said. “I’ve seen it before, but I hadn’t been out around it because it has the cubs, but I’ve been sitting here long times when they walk up here and they don’t bother you.”

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO