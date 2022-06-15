Supermarket Scion Footed Bill for Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60K Jan. 6 Speech: WaPo

Seven people said to be affiliated with the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were reportedly arrested Thursday night for illegally entering the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol grounds. The U.S. Capitol Police said officers were responding to a call for a disturbance in the building, which was closed to visitors, where they found the group in a sixth-floor hallway without an escort or congressional ID. Police said the people were part of a group that officers had told to leave earlier that day. The seven people were charged with unlawful entry, but the police said the ongoing investigation could bring more charges against the group. CBS News, in a statement to The Daily Beast, confirmed that members of the show's staff were detained: “On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of ‘The Late Show.’ Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed.” The network said staffers were detained after they “stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls” after their final interview of the day. Several producers and Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, were reportedly among those detained.

