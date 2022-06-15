Supermarket Scion Footed Bill for Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60K Jan. 6 Speech: WaPo
By AJ McDougall
Daily Beast
3 days ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s silver tongue earned her a cool $60,000 for a two-and-a-half minute speech at the MAGA rally that then-President Donald Trump held hours before the Capitol insurrection. Where did that money come from?...
A man who took part in a tour of the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 5, 2021, with Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) was captured on video hurling threats at Democratic lawmakers during the insurrectionist riot the next day. That’s according to the House select committee investigating the circumstances of the...
MONTHLY child tax credit payments could be coming back as Congressional lawmakers have revealed a plan. In 2021, the maximum child tax credit benefit was $3,600 thanks to a boost under American Rescue Act. However, that is set to return to $2,000 for 2022 as Congress has failed to extend...
Kicking off her brand-new Newsmax program on Wednesday night, former Fox News star Greta Van Susteren couldn’t have asked for a more awkward and cringe-inducing debut. At the top of the premiere broadcast of The Record with Greta Van Susteren, the veteran anchor brought on Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) for a live interview. Grassley, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, patched in via video feed from the halls of Congress.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum kicked off Wednesday with a significantly diminished guest list, as Russia grapples with sanctions for launching the war in Ukraine and loads of excuses from Putin’s advisers on why the forum is so subpar this year. While in previous years leaders...
Last month, Dr. Mehmet Oz drew a hard line between his two competing selves—his life as a physician, and his newfound identity as a Republican candidate for Senate. “When you mix politics and medicine, you get politics,” Oz said in an interview on the right-leaning Real America’s Voice network in May. “We cannot hurt our children by doing that again.”
Rather than being in D.C. representing the people of New York’s Hudson Valley during one week in 2021, Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones opted to attend actress Issa Rae’s wedding in France. But through a COVID rule, his constituents didn’t lose out on a vote. Instead, citing the “ongoing public health emergency,” another rep voted in his place. He missed out on votes like those on a bill to ban toxic carcinogens in New York’s drinking water, and annual budgets for the federal health, labor and education departments. A spokesperson for Jones was quick to hit back at the New York Post: “It’s hard to tell what The Post is more offended by, Mondaire Jones voting against Republicans multiple times or Mondaire Jones attending the wedding of his close friend, and absolute icon, Issa Rae. I know it makes the Post feel ‘Insecure,’ but Rep. Jones has no apologies for his votes against the GOP or for being with his good friend during the most important week of her life.”
Seven people said to be affiliated with the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were reportedly arrested Thursday night for illegally entering the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol grounds. The U.S. Capitol Police said officers were responding to a call for a disturbance in the building, which was closed to visitors, where they found the group in a sixth-floor hallway without an escort or congressional ID. Police said the people were part of a group that officers had told to leave earlier that day. The seven people were charged with unlawful entry, but the police said the ongoing investigation could bring more charges against the group. CBS News, in a statement to The Daily Beast, confirmed that members of the show's staff were detained: “On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of ‘The Late Show.’ Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed.” The network said staffers were detained after they “stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls” after their final interview of the day. Several producers and Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, were reportedly among those detained.
Subpoenas went out Wednesday to local election officials and a former Republican Party chair in a rural Georgia county, with attorneys seeking to find out how a covert team of 2020 election conspiracy theorists were able to improperly access and copy a voting system server last year. The eight subpoenas,...
Former President Trump’s outside legal adviser and his chief of staff continued to push a discredited legal theory that said then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject the 2020 election results, even though everyone involved repeatedly spoke about how they knew the theory was flat out wrong. And when...
The Jan. 6 Committee hearings will not move the needle of public opinion even one inch in 2022. But should this country ever recover from its present state of constant anxiety and hysterical tumult, there’s a chance the evidence produced at these hearings will be of tremendous value to future generations.
