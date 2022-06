Kristie Mihelich decided to get married to the man she loved, and she included her little boy in the ceremony as the ring bearer. Her son was proud and so happy to be there for the wonderful location, but on seeing his mom show up all dressed in white, he just couldn't contain his excitement. He started running toward her for a huge hug and then made sure she arrived safely to meet the groom.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO