OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it has identified dozens of people involved in street racing. So the warning is out: We’re coming after you. OPD says it used surveillance and other investigative techniques to identify 18 people “displaying exhibition of speed,” 13 people who participated in reckless driving, and 60 others who entered closed property parking lots to congregate and watch illegal street racing.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO