Bismarck, ND

Optimist Volleyball series wraps up in Bismarck

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

The Optimist Volleyball All-Star teams played their second of back-to-back games on Tuesday in Bismarck. In the new format, teams competed as red vs blue, as opposed to the old East vs West format.

Game one on Monday went to Team Blue 3-2, and they take Tuesday’s game in straight sets 4-0.

