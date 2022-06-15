Optimist Volleyball series wraps up in Bismarck
The Optimist Volleyball All-Star teams played their second of back-to-back games on Tuesday in Bismarck. In the new format, teams competed as red vs blue, as opposed to the old East vs West format.
Game one on Monday went to Team Blue 3-2, and they take Tuesday’s game in straight sets 4-0.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0