Behind the Badge: Being a new police officer

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – What’s it like being a new police officer? ABC4 News talked to one officer in Woods Cross who’s just barely starting the job and was more honest than you may expect, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

When it comes to new police officers, it doesn’t get much newer than rookie patrol officer BreeAnna Hill in Woods Cross. She just barely completed her in-field police training.

“How long ago did you finish your training?” asked ABC4’s Brian Carlson.

“Just a week or two ago,” said Officer BreeAnna Hill, Woods Cross Police Department.

“So, you’re fresh on the job?” Carlson replied.

“Yup,” she said.

Officer Hill just switched careers to become an officer. For the last 7 years, she’s been a medical technician at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray but decided she wanted a job more hands-on with people.

“I always wanted to be a police officer… I always had the most respect for them and watched them doing their jobs, and I wanted to be like them,” said Officer Hill.

So last fall she made the switch, and now loves her new job, but admits it’s been a bit jittery, especially her first time pulling someone over.

“My first call was a traffic stop. It was nerve-wracking, trying to remember what to say, how to approach people, trying to watch everything all at once,” she said.

“Who was more nervous the person you pulled over or you?” asked Carlson.

“Probably me. Haha,” said Hill.

After overcoming a little beginner anxiety, she’s getting the hang of it.

“I like to patrol the neighborhoods, make sure everyone is safe and everything is going okay,” Hill said.

She hopes to become one of the best to wear the badge.

“I want to be better at my job, be able to be at the top,” Hill said.

In the meantime, she’s using each opportunity to hone the skills needed to protect the people she serves. One of the things Officer Hill said she hopes people know about police, is they’re not there to be the bad guy, and just write people tickets.

There are a lot of laws they have to follow and have to be very careful about what they do.

She said in the end, the goal is to help you.

