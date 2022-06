Horry County police have arrested a Longs man in connection with the seizure of nearly 30 dogs that required emergency medical treatment. Darryl Bellamy is charged with seven counts of failing to provide care and treatment to an animal, according to public records. He was arrested on June 3, and the charges stem from seven dogs that were found on McNeil Chapel Road, according to arrest warrants. He's also charged with hindering officers who were executing a search warrant.

