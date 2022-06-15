ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Suspected K Street shooter arrested in Vegas booked into Sacramento County jail

By Jonathan Ayestas
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mtula Payton, one of the suspected shooters behind the K Street gang shootout that left six dead and 12 injured, has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail, records show. He faces charges relating to drugs, possession of firearm by a felon, threats to commit...

www.kcra.com

CBS Sacramento

Teens Accused Of Brandishing Firearms In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department. After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched. Officers say they observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard. Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men. Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville police: Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious death’

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said they arrested Ryan Bacon in connection with a “suspicious death” at a home on Wednesday.  At around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.  Police said life-saving […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the April shooting that left a Sacramento-area entertainer dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10 along Amelia Earhart Avenue. Sacramento police said officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting and found two victims. Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Family and friends have since identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario. Under the name DJ Gio, Rosario was described by friends and acquaintances as a well-known entertainer in Sacramento. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that detectives and SWAT officers had served search warrants in Vallejo in connection to the shooting investigation. Police also said that a suspect in the homicide had been identified as 22-year-old Nigel Robinson. Robinson was arrested at one of the places where officers served search warrants on Thursday. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No information on what may have led up to the shooting has been detailed by authorities yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Here’s how to report illegal fireworks in Sacramento and the fines people face for using them

With July 4 just weeks away, the Sacramento Fire Department is reminding residents that shooting off illegal fireworks can come with a hefty fine. “In our current drought conditions, one errant spark can cause a massive fire resulting in the destruction of property or even death,” said Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee. “If you use fireworks, make sure they have the ‘safe and sane’ label. And if you choose to set off illegal fireworks – such as skyrockets, Roman candles, M-80s or cherry bombs — know that you can face thousands of dollars in fines.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person In Custody After Barricading Themselves In Vehicle Near Florin Road And 55th Street

UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say. Previous story below:  SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning. The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street. There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022 Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear. Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Updates to follow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

