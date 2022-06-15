Suspected K Street shooter arrested in Vegas booked into Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the April shooting that left a Sacramento-area entertainer dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10 along Amelia Earhart Avenue. Sacramento police said officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting and found two victims. Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Family and friends have since identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario. Under the name DJ Gio, Rosario was described by friends and acquaintances as a well-known entertainer in Sacramento. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that detectives and SWAT officers had served search warrants in Vallejo in connection to the shooting investigation. Police also said that a suspect in the homicide had been identified as 22-year-old Nigel Robinson. Robinson was arrested at one of the places where officers served search warrants on Thursday. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No information on what may have led up to the shooting has been detailed by authorities yet.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO