Miami, FL

La Carpaccieria Relocating Their Doral Location

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

La Carpaccieria, a local restaurant with outposts in Doral and Upper Buena Vista, is planning to move their Doral operations to a new storefront soon. What Now Miami on Tuesday connected with owner Omar Oliveros to get the details.

The new unit will be located at 7761 NW 107th Ave in a strip development that also hosts restaurants like Aprile, Pure Joy and HOLYSHAKES. It will be roughly three miles from the original unit that the brand is moving from.

Oliveros does not have an opening date to share as of now. He estimates that it will be within three to four months, but that is not set in stone.

The current location in Doral is design to function primarily as a take-out and delivery kitchen. When they move to the new unit, Oliveros said that they will offer a full-service dining experience for their guests in the larger space. The Buena Vista location is also a full-service restaurant.

To keep up with the brand and future developments, follow their social media and website .



What Now Miami

What Now Miami

