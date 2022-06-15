ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gateway Park Opens In St. Paul, With Skate Park Inspired By Teenage Friends

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two teenagers saw their vision come to life after a pitch to St. Paul city leaders.

Gateway Park opened Tuesday along the Mississippi River. It has walking paths and plenty of space for games and picnics.

(credit: CBS)

There is also a skate park inspired by two friends, Theo and Luke, who presented the idea to developers when they were frustrated there weren’t more places to enjoy their sport.

The park is part of the Highland Bridge development , situated where the former Ford Motor Company Twin Cities Assembly Plant once stood.

