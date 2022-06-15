ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb cities announce Juneteenth plans

By Christine Fonville
thechampionnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth, which falls on June 19 annually, honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday, according to www.history.com. Celebrated for generations, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. In preparation for the national holiday, cities throughout DeKalb County are hosting...

thechampionnewspaper.com

Comments / 1

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb NAACP begins Juneteenth celebration with R&B concert this evening

The Cobb County NAACP distributed the following announcement about the Juneteenth celebration The organization is hosting on Marietta Square:. The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People announces it will be hosting a two-day Juneteenth Celebration starting Friday, June 17, 2022 with a concert in the Marietta Square. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, we will have our annual cultural celebration from 10am-7pm.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Officials share feedback after meeting with Brannon Hill residents

At a recent meeting with DeKalb County officials, a resident at Brannon Hill Condominiums invited those in attendance inside her home. “It is a beautiful unit,” said Commissioner Ted Terry. “And right there beside photos of her family and a decorated cabinet space were bullet holes.”. The meeting...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Events canceled throughout the county due to extreme heat

Cancelations and postponements are occurring throughout DeKalb County due to dangerously hot temperatures. Officials with DeKalb County sent out information about cooling centers opening as thermostats climbed into the high 90s – and announcements of canceled events soon followed. “DeKalb County has canceled its second annual Juneteenth celebration, scheduled...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Society
Dekalb County, GA
Society
Clarkston, GA
Government
Clarkston, GA
Society
Decatur, GA
Government
City
Clarkston, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Government
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Atlanta mental health nonprofit hosts job fair

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 is hosting a job fair Friday, June 17 at the organization’s headquarters in DeKalb County. The job fair will start from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and hiring managers will be conducting interviews for more than 50 positions across varying programs and departments.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone Joins in Celebrating the Juneteenth Holiday at Several Community Events and Recognizing Second Year as Official City Holiday

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone Joins in Celebrating the Juneteenth Holiday at Several Community Events and Recognizing Second Year as Official City Holiday. ATLANTA — District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone will join the community in celebrating Juneteenth as part of a three-day festival in Atlanta from Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Johnson
AccessAtlanta

DeKalb County’s best restaurants for brunch

Between plentiful vegetarian options and Asian-inspired baked treats, DeKalb County residents have plenty of breakfast nooks to choose from. Let our list of brunch restaurants, listed by city and food item, help guide you in your search for a new favorite morning meal. Avondale Estates. Rising Son: Waffles. Rising Son...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Home Depot employee impaled by crowbar in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Home Depot employee is recovering after she was impaled by a crowbar while on the job on June 14. According to the Roswell Police Department, they responded to the store on Holcomb Bridge Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the impaled...
ROSWELL, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 things you never knew about Peachtree Street

Peachtree Street runs north and south, directly through the history of Atlanta. Although there are no direct highway interchanges between Peachtree and its meetings with the Downtown Connector and Ga. 400, the road remains the spine of our metropolitan landscape and one of the most prominent roads in the South. And for Peachtree Street, there are thousands of stories to tell. Here are five facts about Peachtree Street you might not have known:
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Dunwoody expands partnership assisting local entrepreneurs

City of Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department officials announced they will support programs and networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs through a long-standing partnership with Dunwoody-based TiE Atlanta – an international organization that city officials said fosters entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, and funding. “TiE Atlanta’s expertise and connections will help...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Dance#African American
CBS 46

Atlanta City Council weighing new ‘Tenant’s Bill of Rights’ during housing crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta City Council is weighing new legislation that, if passed, will strengthen tenant rights. “It’s long overdue, now that the entire nation is facing a housing crisis,” said Councilmember Byron Amos, who’s co-sponsoring the legislation. “And it’s time for the capitol city of the state of Georgia to step up,” Amos said in an interview with CBS46 on Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy