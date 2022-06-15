ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Coast Boy Scouts retire old flag on Flag Day

By KSBY Staff
On Flag Day, a chapter of Central Coast Boy Scouts held a ceremony to properly replace an old flag with a new one.

It was held at pioneer park in Santa Maria Tuesday evening.

April Wright-Litchfield is the Senior District Executive of the Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America. "The importance of flag day is to pay respect tol ole glory and all she symbolizes," says Wright-Litchfield.

When flags are taken down from their poles, they can not touch the ground.

To dispose of a cotton flag it should be burned in a fire while a polyester flag is cut up for recycling.

