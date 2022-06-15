ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasboro, IL

Thomasboro eliminates Chief of Police position

 3 days ago

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders in Thomasboro have eliminated the village Chief of Police position.

The Board of Trustees announced via Facebook last week that it had voted to get rid of the position. The post did not make clear why the position was being removed, but said the Board had decided to go in a different direction.

Dozens of people shared their thoughts in the comments section; most of them were unhappy with the decision. Jim and Gertie Richardson said they were upset.

“I’m very disappointed that we got rid of Officer Shumate,” Gertie said. “I think he was a very good man, a very qualified man.”

“I just think they blindsided the people here in town,” Jim said. “We called Board members, my wife and I, and we were assured there’s a plan. I don’t know what the plan is.”

Others we spoke to said they are worried about safety and said while the Sheriff’s Office can still respond to calls, it’s not as close as having the Police Chief nearby. The Village has not posted any other plans at this time.

