Cleveland Guardians infielder Ernie Clement is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Clement is back on the bench after covering the hot corner on Wednesday. Jose Ramirez is on third while Josh Naylor works as the designated hitter and cleanup man. Owen Miller is on first base and batting seventh. Andres Gimenez is replacing Clement in the lineup to play second base and bat sixth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO