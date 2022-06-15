ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe submits overdue audit to state

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Edgecombe County has finally submitted its 2021 audit to the Local Government Commission.

County Manager Eric Evans told five of seven county commissioners of the progress during a four-minute-long, special-called meeting to amend the contract with Thompson, Price, Scott and Adams — the firm performing the audit. Commissioners Leonard Wiggins and Donald Boswell were absent.

The meeting was necessary to extend the audit report due date of Feb. 28 to June 17 because of issues with the Edgecombe County Tourism Development Authority portion of the audit.

The LGC-205 Amendment noted that the amendment was necessary because of issues with the unit staff/turnover.

That was listed as the primary reason, although “other” cited reasons included:

“Unit did not have bank reconciliations complete for the audit period.”“Unit did not have reconciliations between subsidiary ledgers and general ledger complete.”

By definition, the Tourism Development Authority is the unit.

The fiscal year 2020-21 audit is the eighth consecutive county audit, dating to 2015, to be submitted late.

In December 2021, Deputy State Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a county board meeting to hear the auditor’s presentation of the fiscal year 2019-20 audit.

“You are two years behind on your statutorily required audit,” she told commissioners. “On Dec. 4, 2020, the 2019 audit was over a year late. Since 2015, you’ve been late every year.”

Edmondson warned commissioners that the consequences of the county’s not being able to meet its state-mandated deadlines could be great.

She cited a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that was made for improvements to the county’s water and sewer system, pointing out that if the county failed to meet a Feb. 22 deadline to have the audit approved, it would lose funding and be required to pay back the grant.

The county was subsequently granted an extension.

“You are showing a lack of accountability in the manner in which it is conducting its business with the state,” she told commissioners. “We need an audit that shows great improvement.”

Rocky Mount, NC
