Ben Rodgers talks with Overton County Executive Ben Danner. They discuss how the budget process for Overton County is going, the ability to place School Resource Officers in Overton County schools, and the support that is there for doing so, as well as how the county is looking to allocate their ARP funding including upgrading patrol cars for the Overton County Sheriff's Department.

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO