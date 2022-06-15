City to host online town hall meeting about proposed budget

Although the public input period for the City of Rocky Mount's proposed fiscal year 2023 municipal operating budget is past, residents can still ask a high-ranking municipal official questions about the document.

Assistant to the City Manager for Budget and Evaluation Kenneth Hunter is going to appear at 6 p.m. today for an online town hall about the proposed budget.

Hunter is going to appear via Zoom and the online town hall is going to be live-streamed via the CITY TV19 YouTube link.

Questions for Hunter can be emailed in advance to communications@rockymountnc.gov and during the event, participants may join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3mHSpXw or via phone at 252-972-1688 to ask questions.

The City Council, which has conducted a series of budget work sessions, is set to approve the proposed budget during the 4 p.m. June 27 council regular meeting.

The proposed budget has been revised and is presently set at slightly more than $238.73 million. The budget keeps the property tax rate at 68.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The proposed budget calls for 8.8 percent increases in the retail and wholesale/resale usage rates for the consumption of water and sewer services to cover increases in the upkeep of infrastructure and operational costs.

The proposed budget also calls for a yearly adjustment to rates charged to the city using a transfer station, which is a facility where solid waste is unloaded from municipal sanitation trucks and reloaded onto larger trucks for transportation to a landfill.

The public input period for the proposed operating budget occurred Monday evening during the City Council's regular meeting.

Two residents, Dr. Kim Koo and Adrienne Copland, spoke in opposition to the document for different reasons.

Koo routinely appears for the public input period of council regular meetings.

Koo used that part of the council's regular meeting Monday evening to say all she has heard so far amid the budget planning season is how much more the municipality is putting on hiring for more positions in the police department or is spending on high-tech surveillance equipment.

"Why are we not doing something different by putting money and resources to decreasing poverty in our communities, like hiring more people to improve city services or being more proactive to better the education of the children or being really aggressive in getting more affordable housing or improving neighborhood parks so children can use them safely and other measures of community development?" Koo asked.

"All these would have been preferable than doing the same thing over and over again to address gun violence, which has not worked and will never work," Koo said, referring to proponents of more law and order and the use of more surveillance and lethal weapons.

Koo also expressed her opposition to the increase in the usage rates of water and sewer services and asked the City Council members to remove that from the proposed budget.

"This increase will affect everyone living in the city equally, the rich and the poor, but we are not all equally rich, are we?" Koo said.

"Instead, I propose that the increase should be in property taxes," she said. "This is a far more equitable way to raise funds for the city."

She said she believes that with an increase in the property tax rate, wealthier people who own a lot more real estate or very expensive homes are going to pay more and the poor are not going to be burdened with tax increases.

Copland, who fixes local older structures, said Monday during the public input session she believes the proposed budget, with excessive spending, sends a terrible message of fiscal irresponsibility and betrays a lack of executive competence.

"There is no message of saving, only spending," Copland said. "There is no responsibility to be found, only blind mismanagement. You're setting an example and a precedent that is disastrous.

"This budget pushes the limits of spending to get everything on your wish list. You go right up to the limit of what you can afford — and then you just raise rates on utility customers when you want to spend more than you earn," Copland said. "The city is not a Santa Claus to give you everything you want — and it's not a magic ATM to bail anyone out of their problems.

"And now with inflation at record levels, gas and grocery prices rising every day, you want to keep spending," she said.

Among the rest of her remarks, she said she knows spending other people's money and granting everyone their wishes is easy.

"But those are the actions of people who don't know the first thing about running a business," she said. "And no, running a nonprofit doesn't compare in the least because they aren't supposed to make money. They just spend other people's money. The city has a duty to its citizens, not your egos and your re-elections. Vote no on this budget and fix it."

Koo, who next stepped forward for the public input part of the proposed budget, was quick to state she completely disagreed with what Copland said.

"The reason is because I feel that using fiscal responsibility as a bludgeon in order to limit spending is just going to hurt citizens," Koo said.

Koo said she believes this is the same kind of logic used for what is called "readjustment" on Third World countries that prevent their governments from increasing public spending.

"And as a result, public education, health care and everything went down the tubes for a lot of these people. And now with the inflation, a lot of Black and brown people all over the world are suffering," she said.