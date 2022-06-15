ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

With explosions, tigers and bromance, 'RRR' is the action epic you must see

By By Adam Graham The Detroit News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Wnm_0gB5kFc500

It’s the craziest movie of the year, an explosive three-hour historical action musical epic about liberation, friendship and patriotism.

It’s also an important piece of world cinema, and an example of how advances in technology have made the world smaller and brought cultures closer together.

“RRR” is a joyously exuberant Tollywood film — shorthand for a movie in the Telugu language, not to be confused with Bollywood, which is Hindi, or Kollywood, which is Tamil — about a pair of sworn enemies turned BFFs turned enemies again turned even bestier BFFs who help free India from British colonial rule in the 1920s. After a hugely successful box office run, it is currently streaming at home on Netflix.

It stars Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as real life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and it features tiger fights, massive detonations, over-the-top action, insane dance sequences, nearly as much sweat and rippling muscles as “Predator” and a guy swinging a motorcycle above his head like a baseball bat.

Picture the action ballet of peak John Woo, cross it with the anything goes anarchy of the “Fast and Furious” movies, add in some choreographed dance numbers that would make TikTok explode and stretch it all out over three hours and you’re close to approximating the “RRR” experience, but that still won’t prepare you for the sequence where Raju jumps on Bheem’s shoulders and together they storm a battlefield like an 9-foot tall warrior and save the day.

Written and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR” — those three Rs stand for Rise, Roar and Revolt — was released in North American theaters on March 25, where it opened at No. 3 at the box office, sandwiched between “The Batman” and “Uncharted.” It made $9.5 million its opening weekend and is currently the year’s 31st highest grossing film, no small feat for an Indian film with no names that are familiar to the vast majority of American moviegoers. (Its $70 million-plus budget also makes it the most expensive Indian movie ever made.)

In America it currently stands as the second highest grossing Indian film of all time, behind Rajamouli’s own “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” which grossed $20.1 million here back in 2017.

The motorcycle swinging and the characters’ lack of adherence to the laws of gravity should give it away, but “RRR” is clearly a fictitious romp through history, more fantasy than fact.

Those concerned about the language barrier or following the story need not worry; plot points are spelled out in hilariously specific songs that detail the characters’ motivations and relationships to each other. The British colonialists are evil, the Indian revolutionaries are heroes, every emotion is heightened to 11 and subtlety is not welcome heRRRe.

Metro Detroit has been a fertile market for Indian film for years; area megaplexes routinely hold several screens for imports such as “Samrat Prithviraj,” “Vikram,” “Major” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” all of which are all currently showing locally alongside Hollywood fare such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“RRR’s” breakout is significant though, and it’s the kind of accessible, crossover success story that brings more eyes to different cultures, styles and voices across the globe. Even its subtext is winning favor: the supercharged bromance at the center of the film has been celebrated by some who see Raju and Bheem as gay superheroes acting out a love affair bubbling just below the surface of all those explosions.

There has been some criticism lobbed at the film, whether for its propping up of Hinduism or its perceived anti-Muslim stance. These criticisms are valid; nothing exists in a vacuum, and when movies reach audiences as large as “RRR” has, its finer points are dissected on a mass scale.

However it’s viewed, “RRR” is well-worth a watch, and the ease and convenience of Netflix gives it a low barrier for entry. A drama in a similar vein might be a more difficult sell, and the subtitle-averse could bristle at the prospect of all that reading. But action movies play around the globe, and for good reason: the language of explosions doesn’t need translation. Like “RRR,” it’s universal.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 15 Most Confusing Movies of All Time, According to Viewers

Ever looked up the ending of a movie after you watched it? Well… you’re definitely not alone. A formal list of the most confusing movies of all time has been assembled, according to how often the film’s title and “explained” is searched on the internet. After compiling a list of 150 films renowned for their puzzling plots and ambiguous endings, Im-a-puzzle‘s team analyzed searches that include a film title followed by “explained” in an effort to learn which top 15 films confused audiences the most.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Komaram Bheem
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Action Movies#Bromance#Rrr#Hindi#British#Tiktok
Deadline

‘MR-9’: Michael Jai White, ABM Sumon, Matt Passmore, More, Join Frank Grillo Action Pic; Filming Underway

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), ABM Sumon (Dhoka) and Matt Passmore (Jigsaw) are among cast joining Frank Grillo (Captain America) in Asif Akbar’s spy thriller MR-9, which is now underway. Grillo’s son Remy Grillo will make his acting feature debut on the project which is shooting in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dhaka, Bangladesh. Also starring will be Sakshi Pradhan (Poison), Niko Foster (Army Of One), Omi Vaidya (3 Idiots), Oleg Prudius (Wolf Warrior 2), Jackie Siegel (The Queen of Versailles), Anisur Rahman Milon (The Last Thakur) and Shahidul Alam Sachchu. Writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller is based...
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Isn’t a Movie. It’s an Extinction-Level Event

Click here to read the full article. Think back to 1993, an ancient era when cavemen in flannel roamed the earth, a gentleman named William Jefferson Clinton was President and Twitter was not even a toxic gleam in Jack Dorsey’s eye. You’re sitting in a darkened theater, waiting for a movie to start, when the trailer for an upcoming Universal Pictures release fills the screen. Sir Richard Attenborough is speaking of “attractions so astounding that they’ll capture the imagination of the entire planet.” Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and several kid actors stare at something offscreen with a look...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode Opens With Warning About "Upsetting" Scenes

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi features a disclaimer in its opening moments, warning viewers of potentially "upsetting scenes" within the episode. The disclaimer reads: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting." Spoilers for Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know! In terms of Episode 5, the disclaimer seems to be referencing various flashback sequences to the deadly execution of Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which show younglings being killed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — and Reva (Moses Ingram) being one of the few children who survived by playing dead around her castmates.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Teases Deleted Scenes and Possible Director's Cut

Back before fans of Jurassic World were given a trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, we were given an extended prologue, which was confirmed to not actually be appearing in the film's theatrical release. Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained how that sequence was initially intended to open the film, and that roughly 15 minutes of the film were cut from the theatrical release. The filmmaker also pointed out what some of the last scenes to be cut from the theatrical release were, while teasing that a director's cut of the film isn't entirely out of the picture for the film's home video release. Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

It’s Time for Pixar to Move on From Toy Story

Audiences have been asking a certain question for 27 years since the release of Toy Story, practically banging on Pixar’s office doors, begging for an answer: Where did Buzz Lightyear, that film’s grinning spaceman action figure, come from? Well, dear viewers, you needn’t ponder any longer. In theaters this week is Lightyear, an explosive sci-fi adventure that proudly proclaims its purpose in its opening title card: “In 1995, Andy got a toy. The toy was from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”
MOVIES
UPI News

Reports: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' movie at Disney

June 17 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's Aladdin live-action remake, is set to join Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 film Hercules. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that Ritchie will direct the Hercules remake following the commercial success of the Aladdin live-action film, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
MOVIES
Deadline

Three Animated ‘Avatar’ Films In Works From Paramount, Nickelodeon; Lauren Montgomery To Direct The First

Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Nickelodeon have announced that three new animated Avatar films are in development under the latter’s Avatar Studios banner. Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender) is attached to direct the untitled first installment. Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, who created the franchise-launching series Avatar: The Last Airbender for Nickelodeon, will produce alongside that show’s EP, Eric Coleman. Paramount Animations’s and Nickelodeon Animation’s EVP of Movies and Global Franchises, Latifa Ouaou, will oversee development on the first film, alongside Jason McConnell, who serves as Vice President of Animation at Nickelodeon Animation & Paramount Animation. Montgomery is...
NFL
Gamespot

Every Pixar Movie Ranked By Metacritic

Since 1995, Pixar has been producing some of the top animated movies in the industry. Even Pixar's "bad movies" aren't that bad when compared to all the other CG animated films out there. With Lightyear arriving in theaters, it's time to look at every feature movie that's come out of...
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
985
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy