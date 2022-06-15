ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash County offers pandemic relief funds to local nonprofit groups

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The Nash County government, which oversees the distribution of a $525,000 Nonprofit Pandemic Relief Funding Program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, is encouraging nonprofit agencies in the county to apply for up to $20,000 in one-time reimbursements for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nash County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the distribution program during its June 6 meeting.

Nash County Communications Director Jonathan Edwards said county officials already have been in contact with most of the county’s nonprofit agencies about the availability of the funds. Edwards recently issued a news release about the program to ensure that all qualified nonprofit agencies are aware of the program and can apply for funding.

“We didn’t want to leave anyone out,” said Edwards, adding that the deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. June 30.

The program was created by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, which was tasked with developing ways Nash County can mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the community.

Nash County board Chairman Robbie Davis presided over the meeting in which the program was created. Davis also serves on the committee.

“The full board is very pleased to have these funds available for our existing nonprofits to continue supporting our county,” Davis said in the news release. “I appreciate the work of Commissioner Marvin Arrington, who also serves on this committee, and the cooperation of the full board to get these funds out into the community.”

County Grant Manager Catryna Whitehurst serves as the grant administrator of the American Rescue Plan Act and manages the funds and programs presided over by the committee.

“Funding for this program is on a reimbursement basis of expenditures that have already been incurred,” Whitehurst said in the release. “Following the submission deadline, a selection committee will review the submitted proposals and rank them based on their response to the requested information. We anticipate that applicants will be notified by email regarding funding by July 25.”

Applications are available on the Nash County website at www.nashcountync.gov. Potential applicants also can call Whitehurst at 252-462-2724 for more information.

Organizations eligible for assistance must be active nonprofit agencies that have incurred expenses or losses as a result of the pandemic and meet the definition of nonprofit agencies, either being 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations, Whitehurst said.

Qualifying agencies must serve the needs of the public. The applicants must identify how the agency was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is for expenses that were incurred during the period beginning March 11, 2021, the date the American Rescue Plan Act was signed, through April 30, 2022. Expenses funded by other sources are not eligible for reimbursement through the program.

Whitehurst said all applications will be reviewed following the application deadline. The applications will be evaluated and awards will be made to the organizations meeting the requirements and serving the needs of the county.

She added that Nash County reserves the right to reject any applications. Applications will generally be evaluated according to completeness, content, project need, cost and availability of funds.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden with the stated intent of facilitating the country’s recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
warrenrecord.com

Sorority honors area women for community service

For 34 years, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has honored women with their annual Breakfast for M’Lady Event. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was known as Awards for M’Lady. Five women were honored virtually on May 7, at 3 p.m. with Community Merit Awards for their service to their communities in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties and Mecklenburg County, Va.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greenville red-light camera complaint rejected by N.C. Supreme Court

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging the Greenville red-light camera law as an unconstitutional local health act. The state's highest court blocked a ruling against Greenville in a separate case arguing that the city fails to provide enough money for schools. The N.C. Supreme Court will not...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Nash County, NC
Nash County, NC
Health
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Pitt County Courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. CLICK HERE to learn more. “We’re gonna try to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Edwards
Person
Robbie Davis
Person
Joe Biden
WNCT

Pitt Co. drug trafficker sentenced to more than 17 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alterick Wallisima Boyd of Winterville, NC, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced on drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses. On December 1, 2021, Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch, 37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Nonprofits#Charity#American
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Family remains at the heart of The Wright Place

The Wright Place Rental and Event Planning in Norlina has offered a range of items and resources to help clients prepare for events and special occasions since opening in June of 2015. However, the business represents much more than tables and chairs, silverware and linens. It provides an example of...
NORLINA, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man sentenced for robbery of ABC store

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumlocalnews.com

Interning triplets take on the N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walking through the General Assembly this summer, you might do a double take, or a triple take. The Rocky Mount native triplets are all interning for Sen. Jim Burgin. They are law students at Georgetown University. They say they've done most things in their lives together.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
FARMVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
740
Followers
650
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy