Nash County offers pandemic relief funds to local nonprofit groups

The Nash County government, which oversees the distribution of a $525,000 Nonprofit Pandemic Relief Funding Program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, is encouraging nonprofit agencies in the county to apply for up to $20,000 in one-time reimbursements for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nash County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the distribution program during its June 6 meeting.

Nash County Communications Director Jonathan Edwards said county officials already have been in contact with most of the county’s nonprofit agencies about the availability of the funds. Edwards recently issued a news release about the program to ensure that all qualified nonprofit agencies are aware of the program and can apply for funding.

“We didn’t want to leave anyone out,” said Edwards, adding that the deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. June 30.

The program was created by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, which was tasked with developing ways Nash County can mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the community.

Nash County board Chairman Robbie Davis presided over the meeting in which the program was created. Davis also serves on the committee.

“The full board is very pleased to have these funds available for our existing nonprofits to continue supporting our county,” Davis said in the news release. “I appreciate the work of Commissioner Marvin Arrington, who also serves on this committee, and the cooperation of the full board to get these funds out into the community.”

County Grant Manager Catryna Whitehurst serves as the grant administrator of the American Rescue Plan Act and manages the funds and programs presided over by the committee.

“Funding for this program is on a reimbursement basis of expenditures that have already been incurred,” Whitehurst said in the release. “Following the submission deadline, a selection committee will review the submitted proposals and rank them based on their response to the requested information. We anticipate that applicants will be notified by email regarding funding by July 25.”

Applications are available on the Nash County website at www.nashcountync.gov. Potential applicants also can call Whitehurst at 252-462-2724 for more information.

Organizations eligible for assistance must be active nonprofit agencies that have incurred expenses or losses as a result of the pandemic and meet the definition of nonprofit agencies, either being 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations, Whitehurst said.

Qualifying agencies must serve the needs of the public. The applicants must identify how the agency was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is for expenses that were incurred during the period beginning March 11, 2021, the date the American Rescue Plan Act was signed, through April 30, 2022. Expenses funded by other sources are not eligible for reimbursement through the program.

Whitehurst said all applications will be reviewed following the application deadline. The applications will be evaluated and awards will be made to the organizations meeting the requirements and serving the needs of the county.

She added that Nash County reserves the right to reject any applications. Applications will generally be evaluated according to completeness, content, project need, cost and availability of funds.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden with the stated intent of facilitating the country’s recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.