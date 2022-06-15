China probes former head of national reserves bureau over discipline violation

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China is investigating the former head of its national reserves bureau for suspected severe violations of law and discipline, the country's top anti-graft body said on Wednesday.

Zhang Wufeng, the ex-chief of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, was being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), according to a statement released on commission's website.

Zhang became head of the national grains bureau, the former body of the national reserves administration, in 2017, following a post as the deputy governor of Shandong province, a major commodity hub located in northern China.

The national reserves administration, under China's state planner National Development and Reform Commission, is in charge of managing strategic reserves of key commodities including grains, oilseeds, natural gas and petroleum.

China's Communist Party last month expelled a state-owned insurer's executive accused of graft, following announcement that it was investigating a senior official from the central bank over suspected violations of discipline and laws. read more

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.

