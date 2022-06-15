ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Survey: Pandemic Learning Loss is Teachers’ Top Source of Job-Related Stress

By Linda Jacobson
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWB06_0gB5jHPk00

Educators experience more than twice as much job-related stress as other working adults, and about half of teachers say trying to help students make up for lost instructional time is their greatest source of anxiety, according to a new survey.

The Rand Corp. report shows this year has been especially tough on Latino teachers, with one in three reporting symptoms of depression, compared with one in four non-Latino teachers. Black teachers, however, were less likely to report stress on the job than White and Latino teachers, the researchers found.

“Repairing” teacher and principal well-being, they wrote, “is essential for pandemic recovery” and leaders shouldn’t view it as a short-term problem that will fade once COVID-related disruptions pass.

Related: 700 Days Since Lockdown

“Stress on the job can negatively affect educators’ physical health,” said Elizabeth Steiner, lead author of the report. “And poor well-being is linked with lower quality student learning.”

While most educators — about three-fourths — say they’re able to cope with the added pressures, the findings reinforce comments from teachers who say this school year has been the most grueling since the pandemic began. The Rand findings echo the results of a Gallup poll released this week and confirm earlier surveys suggesting sizable percentages of teachers want to leave the profession. The Rand survey shows about a third of educators report plans to quit — up from a quarter of teachers and 15% of principals in January 2021.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

The findings point to multiple factors contributing to job dissatisfaction and intentions to leave. In addition to addressing learning loss, other pandemic-related stressors included taking on additional responsibilities because of staff shortages, harassment over COVID policies and balancing child care responsibilities.

But some sources of stress, such as racial discrimination, predate COVID. More than half of teachers said other staff members hold them to a different standard because of their race, and two-thirds of principals said they have faced online or in-person harassment from students’ families because of their race or ethnicity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzOKE_0gB5jHPk00
Almost half of teachers said they experience verbal or nonverbal microaggressions from co-workers and students because of their race or ethnicity. (Rand Corp.)

Staying ‘past the burnout stage’

The increase in teachers saying they want to leave doesn’t mean they will, nor does it predict “a major disruption in the workforce,” the authors wrote. But Colin Sharkey, executive director of the Association of American Educators, a nonunion group, said an exodus of teachers could be a “lagging indicator.”

​​”It will take time for educators to follow through on a decision that was likely made during this time period,” he said, adding that many educators might stay “past the burnout stage,” to the point that they’re “unrecoverable.”

The Rand findings are based on responses from 2,360 teachers and 1,540 principals, collected in January. The researchers compared the answers to those from a nationally representative sample of working adults. They also interviewed 60 teachers to better understand their experiences.

Related: ‘This is a Pressure Cooker’: A Third of Teachers Faced Abuse and Threats Last Year. Researchers Say Behavior Has Likely Gotten Worse

Roseangela Mendoza, a middle school social studies teacher at The Ethical Community Charter School in Jersey City, New Jersey, is among those who found the return to in-person learning particularly challenging.

“We were exhausted by October” of 2021, she said. “It’s been the worst stress that anybody has ever gone through.”

Teaching assistants have been covering classes when teachers are absent, leaving lead teachers without their usual support, Mendoza said, adding that students, who learned remotely for a year and a half have trouble staying focused and are always bouncing out of their seats to socialize or go to the bathroom.

Related: Teachers Leaving Jobs During Pandemic Find ‘Fertile’ Ground in New School Models

“They will question you, ‘Why do I have to do this?’ ” she said. Parents also challenge her, asking that their children get extra time to complete work. “Tons of parents want to tell us what we have to do.”

But she says she still believes in the mission of her school, which she joined not long after it opened in 2009, and likes that she can be creative in planning curriculum. Her lessons include making tortillas and quilting.

“That flexibility is what keeps me here,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HVAU_0gB5jHPk00
Roseangela Mendoza, who teaches social studies, said flexibility over curriculum is what keeps her at The Ethical Community Charter School in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Courtesy of Roseangela Mendoza)

The report also points to conditions that make educators feel better about their jobs and less likely to leave, such as involvement in school decision-making, strong relationships with colleagues and access to mental health support.

Teachers and principals with access to at least one mental health program, such as a peer support group or counseling, were significantly less likely to say they were considering leaving their jobs, the survey found.

Many districts have been using federal relief funds to address students’ mental health needs, but some are expanding services for staff as well. The Moore Public Schools, near Oklahoma City, used a new state grant program to add eight positions for mental health professionals, including two employee assistance providers.

Related: Oklahoma Bets on School Counseling Corps to Address ‘Mental Health Deserts’

The district revamped an unused building into offices with private entrances where employees can see a therapist.

“I think it’s pretty rare,” said Kristi Hernandez, the district’s director of student services. “Most schools partner with outside providers.”

Teachers also just want to focus on teaching and spend less time on other responsibilities , such as meetings and bus duty, the Rand researchers found. And in their interviews with teachers, they heard that pay raises wouldn’t necessarily reduce the stress, but could convince teachers to stay in the field.

Principals listed staffing challenges as their greatest source of stress. But some feel the worst of the pandemic is finally behind them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS9ya_0gB5jHPk00
Haines City High School Principal Adam Lane, Florida’s newly named Principal of the Year for secondary schools, with last year’s graduates. (Courtesy of Adam Lane)

“A year ago we were doing temperature checks. We were doing masks,” said Adam Lane, principal at Haines City High School in central Florida, south of Orlando. “The past two and a half years were the most challenging thing we’ve ever had to deal with.”

He said he just attended a statewide administrators conference, where the mood had noticeably lifted.

“We were laughing, drinking, collaborating,” he said. “Even though it was stressful, it was so rewarding to make it through.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 74

Pandemic Seriously Altered Teens’ Relationships, Pew Survey Finds

A new poll of both teenagers and their parents suggests that the COVID-19 experience has substantially altered the way students relate to their families, friends, and peers at school.  Nearly half of all adolescents surveyed said they felt closer to their parents after two years of disrupted learning, but a sizable group grew more distant […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Health
State
Florida State
The 74

Utah to Offer Learning Loss Grant Funds Directly to Parents to Help Kids Rebound

A new study finds that “remote instruction had very disparate impacts in high-poverty and low-poverty schools” and that, most likely, schools and districts will need to allocate a much larger share of their federal relief funds to combat lost learning than the 20% federally required.  “I’m most concerned the catch-up plans that districts are working […]
UTAH STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#High School#Pandemic Learning Loss#Rand Corp#Non Latino#White#Gallup
Daily Mail

Michigan middle school HIDES trans status of student from her parents as counsellor warns teachers to only use child's 'birth name' and pronoun 'he' during parent teacher conferences

A Michigan middle school has come under fire for telling teachers to hide from parents that their son identifies as transgender. A counselor at Richards Middle in Fraser, near Detroit, sent an email to educators ahead of the school's parent teacher conferences this month. They were told not to tell...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Mouse model of transgender men finds active testosterone worsens IVF outcomes

Active testosterone therapy for transgender men may negatively impact IVF outcomes, suggests a mouse study being presented Monday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found female mice currently receiving testosterone had fewer and less developed eggs retrieved. In contrast, discontinuing testosterone therapy in...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Some children arriving in primary education are unable to say their own NAMES, teachers report is set to reveal - with many not toilet trained, still eating baby food and one pupil even brought to school in a shopping trolley

Children arriving at primary schools in Britain are unable to say their own names, with many not trained and still eating baby foods, a report is set to reveal. A year-long inquiry into the state of the UK education system will reveal its results on Wednesday after finding out from dozens of headteachers, experts and leaders that early-years education is in a shocking state.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Cardona: Americans Shouldn't be Surprised by Teacher Shortage

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Americans shouldn’t be surprised by disruptions caused by teacher shortages and the emerging labor market crisis in K-12 schools since educators are rarely supported in the ways other professions recruit and retain employees. [. READ:. Feds: Stop Aiding Teachers Who Prey on Students ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

The U.S. Leaves Parents On Their Own for a Reason

On so many measures of family hardship, young children and their parents in the U.S. suffer more than their counterparts in other high-income nations. Babies are more likely to die and children are more likely to grow up in poverty. The U.S. is the only rich country in the world without national paid family leave. And while other wealthy countries spend an average of $14,000 each year per child on early-childhood care, the U.S. spends a miserly $500. Underlying each of these bleak truths appears to be the same, misguided belief: that government support for parents is at odds with parents being responsible for their kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The 74

Research Shows Heavy Toll on Survivors of School Shootings

Community members in Uvalde are still absorbing the loss of 19 children and two teachers after the killings at Robb Elementary School. But they will soon face a pressing issue: What awaits young people who survived the horror?  It’s a question that has been asked in Columbine, Newtown, Parkland, and elsewhere. And as the number […]
UVALDE, TX
The 74

The Quality of Early Learning Matters. How Should We Measure It?

Recent discussions on pre-K quality center around questions of what we should prioritize in early childhood classrooms — and how we should measure success. A new guide provides a chance “to explore how to measure what matters most in early childhood settings and to think more deeply about how we measure equitably,” said Chrisanne Gayl, […]
EDUCATION
American Council on Science and Health

The Science of Transgender Athleticism

Let’s save you and me much time. There is no scientific study on the hormonal effects of hormone replacement therapy on biologic male athletes transitioning to transwomen athletes. “As trans women have fought for inclusion in women’s sports, various governing bodies have implemented rules for mitigating any physical advantages...
SCIENCE
The 74

The 74

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy