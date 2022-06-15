ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What to know if you're attending the Stanley Cup Final or official watch parties

By Rob Harris
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7ySL_0gB5j8YS00

All eyes are on Denver this week as the Stanley Cup Final kicks off Wednesday, with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. While most will be watching on Denver7, many will be traveling downtown to either watch the game in person at Ball Arena or at the free Tivoli Watch Party on the Auraria Campus. Here are key details to know if you plan to join them.

Getting There
If you’re planning to take an Uber or Lyft, there will be some differences during the games that you'll need to know. The normal rideshare drop-off location at Ball Arena on Chopper Circle will be blocked off, so you will need to be dropped off on Speer Avenue and walk to the arena entrance. Similarly, a vehicle perimeter will be set up around the Tivoli Quad for security purposes, and several streets through Auraria will be blocked off. Auraria Campus Police suggest rideshare drop offs near 7th Street and Auraria Parkway, and then walk to the entrance off 11th Street and Larimer Street.

RTD announced an extra car will be added to trains to carry more passengers. Even still, it’s recommended you plan on leaving early.

RELATED: What to expect traveling to and from Ball Arena, neighboring watch parties

Security
Auraria Campus Police has teamed up with multiple agencies, including the Denver Police Department, to ramp up security for the Tivoli Watch Party, according to Chief Michael Phibbs. They will be screening people for weapons as they enter the venue, using new technology to the campus that will enable officers to scan large amounts of people quickly.

At the Tivoli Watch Party, the following items will NOT be allowed:

  • Professional Cameras, Audio / Video Recording Devices
  • Lasers, Laser Pointers / Pens, or Flash Lights
  • Firearms, Knives, Tasers, Mace, Fireworks, Weapons, Air Horns, or Projectiles
  • GoPros, iPads, Tablets, or Selfie Sticks
  • Glass Bottles / Cans
  • No bags larger than 10 x 6 x 4; Medical/Diaper Bags Permitted
  • Any Item / Action Deemed to Challenge Public Safety
  • Smoking or vaping of any kind
  • Outside food or beverage
  • Unauthorized sale of merchandise
  • Animals (other than service animals)
  • Chairs of any kind

At Ball Arena, the following items will NOT be allowed

  • Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas
  • Animals (service animals permitted with proper documentation)
  • Any form of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms
  • Audio/video recording devices
  • Bags smaller than 10" x 6" x 4" allowed; Medical and diaper bags 14"x14"x6" or smaller are permitted
  • Cans
  • Camera monopods/bipods/tripods
  • Chemicals
  • Drones and other unmanned aerial devices/vehicles
  • External flash camera units
  • Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.
  • Glass containers
  • Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)
  • Illegal drugs or substances
  • Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)
  • Interchangeable/detachable camera lenses or cameras with lenses longer than four inches
  • Large or offensive signs
  • Large umbrellas/golf umbrellas/any umbrella with a pointed end
  • Laser pointers/pens
  • Outside alcohol
  • Sealed bottles of water (empty water bottle without the lid may be brought inside)
  • Outside food/beverages
  • Police/radio scanners of any kind
  • Regulation size sports equipment including, but not limited to hockey and lacrosse sticks
  • Selfie sticks
  • Skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, roller shoes, ice skates, etc.
  • Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, stickers, etc.
  • Weapons (i.e. knives, pepper spray and other aerosols, key rings/key chains for self-defense, stun-guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc. and any ammunition or accessories to weapons)
  • Any other devices that may potentially interfere with, harm, and/or distract any sports or event participant, other guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game, or any technology-related service provided by the venue
  • Other items as determined by facility management

Masks or facial coverings are not required at Ball Arena. Per CDC guidelines, masks are highly recommended for guests who are considered high risk.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Cdc#Guns#Denver Police#Rtd#The Tivoli Watch Party
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy