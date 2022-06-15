What to know if you're attending the Stanley Cup Final or official watch parties

All eyes are on Denver this week as the Stanley Cup Final kicks off Wednesday, with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. While most will be watching on Denver7, many will be traveling downtown to either watch the game in person at Ball Arena or at the free Tivoli Watch Party on the Auraria Campus. Here are key details to know if you plan to join them.

Getting There

If you’re planning to take an Uber or Lyft, there will be some differences during the games that you'll need to know. The normal rideshare drop-off location at Ball Arena on Chopper Circle will be blocked off, so you will need to be dropped off on Speer Avenue and walk to the arena entrance. Similarly, a vehicle perimeter will be set up around the Tivoli Quad for security purposes, and several streets through Auraria will be blocked off. Auraria Campus Police suggest rideshare drop offs near 7th Street and Auraria Parkway, and then walk to the entrance off 11th Street and Larimer Street.

RTD announced an extra car will be added to trains to carry more passengers. Even still, it’s recommended you plan on leaving early.

Security

Auraria Campus Police has teamed up with multiple agencies, including the Denver Police Department, to ramp up security for the Tivoli Watch Party, according to Chief Michael Phibbs. They will be screening people for weapons as they enter the venue, using new technology to the campus that will enable officers to scan large amounts of people quickly.

At the Tivoli Watch Party, the following items will NOT be allowed:



Professional Cameras, Audio / Video Recording Devices

Lasers, Laser Pointers / Pens, or Flash Lights

Firearms, Knives, Tasers, Mace, Fireworks, Weapons, Air Horns, or Projectiles

GoPros, iPads, Tablets, or Selfie Sticks

Glass Bottles / Cans

No bags larger than 10 x 6 x 4; Medical/Diaper Bags Permitted

Any Item / Action Deemed to Challenge Public Safety

Smoking or vaping of any kind

Outside food or beverage

Unauthorized sale of merchandise

Animals (other than service animals)

Chairs of any kind

At Ball Arena, the following items will NOT be allowed



Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (service animals permitted with proper documentation)

Any form of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

Audio/video recording devices

Bags smaller than 10" x 6" x 4" allowed; Medical and diaper bags 14"x14"x6" or smaller are permitted

Cans

Camera monopods/bipods/tripods

Chemicals

Drones and other unmanned aerial devices/vehicles

External flash camera units

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Glass containers

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Illegal drugs or substances

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Interchangeable/detachable camera lenses or cameras with lenses longer than four inches

Large or offensive signs

Large umbrellas/golf umbrellas/any umbrella with a pointed end

Laser pointers/pens

Outside alcohol

Sealed bottles of water (empty water bottle without the lid may be brought inside)

Outside food/beverages

Police/radio scanners of any kind

Regulation size sports equipment including, but not limited to hockey and lacrosse sticks

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, roller shoes, ice skates, etc.

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertisements, stickers, etc.

Weapons (i.e. knives, pepper spray and other aerosols, key rings/key chains for self-defense, stun-guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc. and any ammunition or accessories to weapons)

Any other devices that may potentially interfere with, harm, and/or distract any sports or event participant, other guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game, or any technology-related service provided by the venue

Other items as determined by facility management

Masks or facial coverings are not required at Ball Arena. Per CDC guidelines, masks are highly recommended for guests who are considered high risk.