ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls residents discuss church's homeless camp

By Brianna Juneau
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWokT_0gB5iuQw00

Tuesday’s city zoning meeting was a full house as people from all over Great Falls gathered to voice their concerns regarding the First United Methodist Church’s attempt at receiving a conditional use permit for an emergency homeless shelter.

An encampment has been on the church’s property since the winter of 2021 when Pastor Jeff Wakely noticed homeless people struggling with the cold weather. Attempting to lend a helping hand, the pastor let the homeless stay on the property and began the encampment in the parking lot despite breaking zoning codes.

He explained that it was all in the name of the church’s mission. “It is our mission to help those in need and not turn a blind eye.”

A conditional use permit is a planning tool used to make an exception to zoning ordinances on a piece of land. The discussion to approve or deny the permit started with Great Falls city planning and development director Craig Raymond, who urged the board to vote against the permit as the encampment violates several zoning laws.

MTN
First United Methodist Church "homeless outreach ministry"

“The proposal, as it exists today, we just feel that it is not something that could be supported,” he explained.

Wakely argued for the church’s decision to let the homeless camp on site, saying that the lack of affordable housing in Great Falls is the real problem: “I want to make it clear. This is not a homeless issue; this is a housing issue.”

When it was the public’s turn to comment, the board members received a handful of opinions ranging from concern about public safety to others siding with the church’s idea.

One person said, “Something needs to be done about the homeless problem, but this isn’t the way to do it.” Another added that she’s scared for her and her childrens' safety.

Some business owners also expressed concern, arguing that allowing the encampment to go unchecked affects their businesses negatively.

Those in favor of the encampment disagreed with the accusations of danger, saying that the homeless need opportunities to help their situations such as the church’s shelter.

All in all, the public seemed to agree on finding the solution that works best for the homeless, whether that includes the church’s attempt at helping or not.

In the end, the planning advisory board unanimously voted against the permit. The city is committed to finding a solution to the homeless situation, and encourages people to reach out with additional ideas so that Great Falls can remain safe and great for all of its residents.

Comments / 4

Racheal K Dyess
3d ago

I've I've had people who actively live at the camp tell me that they have homes out of town and they just come here for social interaction I've had more problems in the downtown area and I've lived here for sixteen years I love it here but the problem is now I can't even trust to be walking down the street with my child without someone starting a fight with him I'm not willing to risk list all of my friends that live around here and have liver on her quite a long time have been attacked they've been called on they lived under aggressive situations they we may look different because we live down here but we have worked through our lives to make our lives successful and these people are pulling back the success that we have because they are being aggressive and they are fighting with us and they're making our jobs hard there are so many things that this is like made our lives worse we work very hard to live in this community we pay our taxes

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed. The owners are retiring after 30 years in business. The shop is closed for all service work. They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy