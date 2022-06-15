Editorial: Women With Children Program a true blessing

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Children get caught in situations not of their creation. Maybe a parent made a bad decision, maybe a parent made a hard decision, maybe every decision was right and things still didn’t work out. Maybe a father died or left, or a job was eliminated, or an illness struck. It’s not the youngster’s fault, they just watch the parent or parents suddenly struggle with the unexpected.

These are the kinds of stories that fill the group homes for the Ruth Matthew Bourger Women With Children Program at Misericordia University. They are the stories told by the program’s most recent three graduates in our paper last Sunday: Stacy McCarter, Rinae Cotton and Cristal Nazario.

McCarter talked of an amazing journey from St. Louis to Dallas Township, learning of the program through a chance discovery by her pastor and an almost mysterious appearance of a person from Pennsylvania at a parade kiosk in her hometown. Even then she had three children and the program limited mothers to two — right up until Stacy talked by phone with Program Director Katherine Pohlidal, who announced “We just started accepting moms with three children.”

Widowed, Cotton struggled in Kingston with nurse’s aide shifts that, at times, left her picking up her twins at 11:30 p.m. Not believing she could get into the program, she applied anyway after her mother learned about it. “I needed something more normal.”

Cristal got into the program and had such a terrible first semester — earning a Grade Point Average below 1 — that she basically ran away, only to regret the decision while raising two children in a Florida hotel, surviving on welfare. She got a second chance, returned to Misericordia and managed to pull her final GPA up to an impressive 3.17.

There are those who insist on blaming parents for such plights, as if everything is always under our control, but the truth is that blame is irrelevant. The Women With Children gives hope and opportunity to those who are willing to work hard and adapt to what is often a dramatically new situation.

But it’s not really about the mothers. They are the first to tell you that. They may be the ones lifting the heavy load, making the hard choice to leave what little they had behind and try to reboot their lives, but they don’t do it for themselves.

“I remember arriving with my children in a double stroller, thinking I must be crazy. If it wasn’t for my kids, I don’t think I would have made it,” Cotton said during a special ceremony at Misericordia’s Mercy Chapel. “It’s those footsteps behind you. The real reason why you are here is your kids.”

Women With Children provides housing, books, supplies and connections to available social services for the mothers and their children. But it cannot provide motivation. That comes from the age-old imperative most parents feel instinctually: Make your child’s life better than your own.

Women With Children has been quietly helping mothers do just that for years, giving the region a bright bit of bragging rights routinely overlooked.

We have an upbeat coda, provided by Pohlidal after the story ran:

“I am happy to share that all three graduates have accepted professional jobs; Stacy has been hired by the Wilkes-Barre area school district as a special education teacher, Rinae has accepted a marketing position with Keystone Automotive, and Cristal has accepted a job with UPMC along with graduate school.”

— Times Leader