Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PARKA HOIST TRUSTY INNING
Answer: When the ghost offered to buy drinks for all of the other ghosts, they said – THAT'S THE SPIRIT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Country music isn't a guitar, it isn't a banjo, it isn't a melody, it isn't a lyric. It's a feeling." – Waylon Jennings
Cryptoquote
A GOOD PHOTOGRAPH IS KNOWING WHERE TO STAND. – ANSEL ADAMS
Cryptoquip
A FAMED NOBLE KNIGHT OF CAMELOT ATTENDED YESTERDAY'S BLACK-TIE AFFAIR. THE GALA HAD GALAHAD.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SHOE BOOT SOCK SANDAL SNEAKER
Lexigo
SERVER, RESERVED, DEVICE, EPSON, NOUNS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- CHARITABLE
- AUDITORS
- BEEF
- STAFFORD
- DRAMATISTS
- LISTENERS
- CHEMICALS
Find the Words
Trends come and go
Kubok
