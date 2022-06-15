ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansel Adams

Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0gB5irml00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRvE5_0gB5irml00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj0I7_0gB5irml00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PARKA    HOIST    TRUSTY    INNING

Answer: When the ghost offered to buy drinks for all of the other ghosts, they said – THAT'S THE SPIRIT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Country music isn't a guitar, it isn't a banjo, it isn't a melody, it isn't a lyric. It's a feeling." – Waylon Jennings

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

A GOOD PHOTOGRAPH IS KNOWING WHERE TO STAND. – ANSEL ADAMS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

A FAMED NOBLE KNIGHT OF CAMELOT ATTENDED YESTERDAY'S BLACK-TIE AFFAIR. THE GALA HAD GALAHAD.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SHOE    BOOT    SOCK    SANDAL    SNEAKER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SERVER, RESERVED, DEVICE, EPSON, NOUNS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vInsN_0gB5irml00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. CHARITABLE
  2. AUDITORS
  3. BEEF
  4. STAFFORD
  5. DRAMATISTS
  6. LISTENERS
  7. CHEMICALS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Trends come and go

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

505K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy