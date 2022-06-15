Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects.

Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant.

The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window.

Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout. It all started around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the 3300 block of Earlham Terrace.

Police say a 43-year-old forensic security consultant was about to get into a white Honda Accord to head to work when four men approached and split up into two groups.

Officers say one of the men pulled out a gun in an attempt to carjack the victim. The victim pulled out his own gun to protect himself.

According to police, the gunman told the victim, “don’t do it, old head.” The victim and suspect then started shooting at each other.

Neighbors say they heard dozens of rounds.

“I was surprised to hear that some person tried to rob the guy next door,” William Abner said.

Police say the victim was shot in the middle of the head and shoulder but was able to go back into his home to call police.

When officers arrived, he told them exactly what happened.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where at last check, he was in critical condition.

“That’s terrible. I hope we can do something about gun violence,” said Omar Williams, whose girlfriend heard the shooting.

The suspects were last seen fleeing toward Morris Street.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, police want you to give them a call.

