Peterstown, WV

Health center to hold free sports physicals

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago

The Monroe Health Center will hold free sports physicals during the month of July.
They will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Union office from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 304-772-4336 for an appointment.

The Peterstown office will give physicals on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 304-753-4336 for an appointment.

On Friday, July 15, the Forest Hill office will give sports physicals from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 304-466-1152 for an appointment.

All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

