Health center to hold free sports physicals
The Monroe Health Center will hold free sports physicals during the month of July.
They will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Union office from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 304-772-4336 for an appointment.
The Peterstown office will give physicals on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 304-753-4336 for an appointment.
On Friday, July 15, the Forest Hill office will give sports physicals from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 304-466-1152 for an appointment.
All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
The post Health center to hold free sports physicals appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .
Comments / 0