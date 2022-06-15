ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Crime Stoppers host active shooter response forum

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 2 weeks after 4 people were killed in the shooting at Saint Francis Hospital – Tulsa’s top law enforcement leaders have come together to answer the community’s questions over active shooter situations.

The event was organized by Crime Stoppers and was held at the Tulsa Tech Campus.

Ten different agencies were represented from Tulsa County Sheriffs office to TPD to the 911 dispatch callers and the Tulsa Public Schools Police.

The overriding theme was coordination between the agencies.

The agencies are hoping to work even closer together in the future.

“We don’t care what badge your wearing or what uniform you have on we want to make sure we get first responders to the scene to take care of the situation,” said US attorney Clint Johnson.

The community was shaken by the shooting at Saint Francis and how to protect kids in schools and people in public places is a big concern.

Matthius Wicks is the Chief of Police for Tulsa Public Schools. He said they’re already working on security plans for the new school year.

“Safety is number one and we want to make sure it’s a safe place for students to learn and a safe place for teachers to teach so we’re always in a conversation of safe practices that we already have and just always improving upon it,” Wicks said.

But Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler is calling on the community to be better informed.

He wants people to ask questions of the places they visit and send their kids and take their families to.

“What do you know about the problem? What have you been doing about the problem? What are you doing about the problem? And when are you going to get that done?.... Now tell me what you’re gonna do about it and I’m going to get out my calendar here and I’m going to write down when you say you’re going to get it fixed,” said DA Kunzweiler.

There were questions about guns but Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said its not just about guns.

He said active shooters can be stopped but a cultural change is needed.

“The gun restrictions that we’re talking about will have zero impact zero impact on active shooters or shooting deaths across this country.”

Sheriff Regalado then said that the problem is a mental health and addiction crisis, two problems that will take a long time to fix.

“We are having a serious mental health crisis and addiction crisis in this country and we have yet to deal with it, not only here locally, but across this country and until we really start putting our resources into that, we’re going to continue to have this,” Regalado said. ”If we start now, OK, it will be a long term fix but hopefully 2 generations from now won’t know what an active shooter is.”

There were also calls for more funding to help police and increase security in schools.

Crime Stoppers is hoping to do more of these events in the future and include a representative to talk about mental health services to support healing.

