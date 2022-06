Whitaker Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Terre Haute Tuesday evening.

The driver, Donald J. Whitaker, 34, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 9:30 p.m. He is charged with operating with a controlled substance causing serious injury, a level 5 felony.