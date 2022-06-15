Crews respond to rollover crash on I-75 NB near East Dixie Drive; All lanes closed in area

I-75 at Dixie Highway (ODOT)

WEST CARROLLTON — Crews were called to report a rollover crash on Interstate 75 North near East Dixie Drive late Tuesday night

Just before midnight, crews received a call of a car on its top.

At least one medic was requested, according to initial reports.

I-75 North is closed in the crash area as emergency crews respond.

We are working to learn how many are injured and their conditions.

We will update this story as we learn more.

