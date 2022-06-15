ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-75 NB near East Dixie Drive; All lanes closed in area

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGqLr_0gB5gFBZ00
I-75 at Dixie Highway (ODOT)

WEST CARROLLTON — Crews were called to report a rollover crash on Interstate 75 North near East Dixie Drive late Tuesday night

Just before midnight, crews received a call of a car on its top.

At least one medic was requested, according to initial reports.

I-75 North is closed in the crash area as emergency crews respond.

We are working to learn how many are injured and their conditions.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Crews responded to a house fire in Kettering Saturday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the fire on the 4700 block of Shady Hill Lane just after 2:02 a.m. >>Fire causes ‘heavy damage’ to house in Fairborn. Reports say heavy smoke can be seen coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Near East#Rollover#I 75#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
peakofohio.com

Two injured in car-Amish buggy accident on 235

A local driver struck an Amish buggy on State Route 235 near Township Road 215, just south of Lewistown, Wednesday night around 10 o'clock. Washington Township Police reports Ashley Morrison, 34, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on 235 when she rear-ended the Amish buggy operated by Rudy Wagler, 20, of Lewistown.
LEWISTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Motorcyclist dies following Tuesday night crash in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the area of Dixie Highway and Park Ave. in Elsmere Tuesday night. Officials say Elsemere police officers and fire crews responded to the area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation. It is not known at...
ELSMERE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire. According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22. OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 […]
Fox 19

Serious motorcycle crash in Colerain Township, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night in Colerain Township. It happened sometime before 8 p.m. on Old Colerain Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved, police say. The rider was flown by UC Air...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

New Carlisle teen dead after boating accident last weekend

A New Carlisle teen has died following a boating accident in Clark County Saturday morning. Preston Jackson, 16, was one of three teenage boys who trespassed at a gravel pit on Osborn Road, where they found a boat and put it in the water. The boat capsized when all three...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
Fox 19

23-year-old killed in Miami Township motorcycle crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash on June 11 in Miami Township in Hamilton County. Deputies were called to a crash on Brower Road near the Miami Fort Power Plant around 10:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Michael Moses was riding a...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy