ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ZEE5 Global Unveils 11-Strong Slate Of Telugu Originals And Movies

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DiUA_0gB5gBef00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: South Asian content streamer ZEE5 Global has unveiled a slate of 11 Telugu originals. The titles featured at as star-studded event an event in Hyderabad and comprise comedies, dramas, romantic stories and thrillers.

The likes of screenwriter and director Harish Shankar, Indo-American director Praveen Sattaru and producer Kona Venkat were in attendance at the event, which was titled ‘Hooked.’

They comprise crime thriller Recce , featuring Shiva Balaji, Sri Ram and Dhanya Balakrishna among others; rom com May Nell Tank , set in a small village and marking actor Sushanth’s OTT debut; heist comedy ATM , starring Subbaraju, Prudhvi and VJ Sunny; and Aha Nee Pellanta , a romance-theme show about man’s failed attempt to find a spouse.

Also featured were Hello World! , which is based on the life and trials of youngsters on the cusp of careers in Hyderabad’s prominent IT sector; Mission Tashaffi , an “adrenaline-pumping” spy drama. The others were Paruvu , Bahishkarana , The Black Coat , Prema Vimanam and Hunting of the Stars.

Here’s a promo video from the event.

ZEE5, which operates in the ultra-competitive India streaming sector, has tapped the Telugu creative sector for its new slate, whose announcement comes soon after S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR was streamed for a cumulative one billion minutes within 10 days of its launch. Several titles have also been acquired, such as movies Karthikeya 2 and Hanu-Man.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said: At ZEE5 Global, we cater to multiple South Asian language-speaking communities by bringing them the most diverse range of content in the language of their choice. In the last few years, the global markets have seen an expanding appetite for Indian regional language content, especially Telugu.

“Furthering our commitment to explore new genres and content formats across   languages, we are thrilled to announce a content line-up of 11 Telugu Originals and movies to enthrall and entertain our audiences across the globe and especially now, just as we complete a hugely successful year in the U.S., one of our biggest Telugu audience markets.”

Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added: “In recent years, we have seen a significant transition in the viewing patterns of Indian audiences across the globe, who are now sampling and consuming a diverse range of content on OTT platforms. This uptick has been significant for South Indian-language content, especially that from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are important markets for us.”

ZEE5 Global also showcased previews upcoming shows such as The Broken News , which is a remake of BBC drama Press featuring Sonali Bendre, and the latest season of Rangbaaz .

Last month, ZEE5 Global launched Gaalivaana , its first Telugu original series.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.  The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce. Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and...
HOLLAND, MI
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said. If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Blonde’ First Look Teaser: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Icon Marilyn Monroe In Netflix Film

Click here to read the full article. Netflix just dropped the first look at Blonde, and what an uncanny look it is. In this new teaser trailer for the Andrew Dominik-directed film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the  Hollywood icon is initially depicted as a tearful bundle of nerves, praying that some mysterious “she” won’t abandon her. As her make-up is applied and Monroe transforms into a smiling, radiant star, we realize exactly who she’s has been waiting for. Dominik wrote and directed Blonde based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and the film blends fact and fiction...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kona Venkat
Person
Sonali Bendre
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Matthew Warchus
Deadline

Mo’Nique, Netflix Settle Gender & Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pay For Comedy Special – Update

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 9:45 AM: Mo’Nique and Netflix have settled the lawsuit she filed against the streaming company in 2019 claiming racial and gender bias, Deadline has confirmed. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Read about the case below. UPDATED, July 2, 2020: Subscribers and revenues may be up for Netflix, but a federal  judge has denied the streamer’s second motion to throw out Mo’Nique’s racial and gender bias lawsuit against the now Ted Sarandos co-CEO’d company. The comic and Precious Oscar winner, real name Monique Hicks, says the $500,000 she was first offered by Netflix in...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over “Unconstitutional” Covid Vax Mandate & “Religious Discrimination”

Click here to read the full article. The coronavirus pandemic may in remission to some degree across America, but the lawsuits over Hollywood protocols and vaccination mandates look far from over. Following in the legal footsteps of pink slipped General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher, two former crew members on the ABC produced soap are now suing the Disney-owned network over being let go for not getting vaxxed. “On November 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate,” declares a Wrongful Termination and four other claims complaint from ex-GH staffers Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telugu#Zee5#Global Markets#Academy Awards#Defamation#South Asian#Indo American#Atm#Vj Sunny#Hello World#Mission Tashaffi#Hanu Man
Deadline

No Rap Return: Lil Wayne Forced To Cancel Comeback Gig After UK Authorities Deny Entry

Click here to read the full article. There’ll be no English Strawberries for Lil Wayne this weekend, after border authorities denied entry to the UK for the American rapper. Lil Wayne was due to give his first performance in the country for several years on Saturday at the Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambrige, but his application for entry has been refused. Ludacris will now replace him on stage. In a statement on their website, festival organizers said: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform...
NFL
Deadline

Alonzo Bodden Calls Will Smith’s Oscars Slap “The Ultimate Outlier Situation” – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Almost three months after the Oscars, Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock continues to spark a discussion. Asked what the Oscar smack means for the future safety of comedians during a panel Thursday at Tribeca Festival, Alonzo Bodden said he isn’t worried. “I’m not going to get slapped on stage,” he said. “That (Will Smith slap) is the ultimate outlier situation. At the comedy clubs, we are still talking and still doing comedy, so nobody is going to a club and worried about that happening.” Meanwhile, comedian-host-director W. Kamau Bell claimed a Black Carrot Top...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Scheduled Dates & Who’ll Be Testifying

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: All major broadcast and cable networks have been covering the January 6th Commission hearings. Fox News did not carry the initial primetime hearing on its main Fox News Channel , but covered the second and third hearings on Monday and Thursday. PREVIOUSLY: A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding took place Monday, and the third hearing that originally was set for Wednesday is now TBD due to “technical issues.” The Thursday,...
NFL
Deadline

BarBHouse Productions & Buffalo 8 Strike Three-Picture Deal, Unveil Slate Details

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has struck a $15-million deal with BarBHouse Productions for production, post and distribution on three features. News of the strategic partnership follows the recent Tribeca premiere of BarBHouse’s acclaimed horror feature, A Wounded Fawn. Films to be made under the deal include the horror Mr. Yokai, the psychological thriller Bait and Switch and the fantasy pic Watermark. Mr. Yokai centers on the addict Ellie, who finds herself in rehab. When a demonic entity named Mr. Yokai begins to hunt down her and her fellow patients, she must fight against her inner demons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Voting Begins Today; Here Are Our Top Picks In Acting Categories

Click here to read the full article. Emmy voting started Thursday, and for our penultimate TV Talk podcast of this stage of the season, we have some names for you to consider. Euphoria’s Zendaya, Dopesick’s Michael Keaton, Hacks‘ Jean Smart and Paul W. Downs, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, the Succession gang, Grace & Frankie’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Gaslit’s Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short and the Better Call Saul players. Those are but a few of our top picks to snare...
NFL
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One. The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified. The accident happened on a desert road nea Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar...
NFL
Deadline

HBO Max Orders ‘Scavengers Reign’ To Series; Adult Animated Sci-Fi To Premiere In 2023

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max has ordered the adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign to series. Set to premiere next year, the series is co-created and executive produced by animators, writers, and directors Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner. It’s from Titmouse and will be unveiled at the Annecy Animation Festival. Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued. Benjy Brooke serves as supervising director; executive produced by Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill for Green Street Pictures. More from Deadline'Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical' In The Works For HBO Max & Cartoon NetworkHBO Max/CBC's 'Sort Of' & Channel 4's 'Help' Take Top Prizes At Banff's Rockie Awards Gala'Batman Azteca': HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In MexicoBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreFox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Coming In July To HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. The next evolution of the Pretty Little Liars franchise is about to drop on HBO Max. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will debut its ten-episode season on July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18. Executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the dark, teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A — a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
NFL
Deadline

‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Julie Plec Responds To Kat Graham: “The Door Will Always Be Open For Bonnie Bennett”

Click here to read the full article. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec says “the door will always be open” for Kat Graham to return to her role of Bonnie Bennett in any new incarnation of the series after Graham recently said she was focused on her work as an activist, actress, and singer and had no plans to play the character again. “We’ve reached out to Kat plenty of times through the years for different The Vampire Diaries-related things and she’s always been very gracious,” Plec tells Deadline of Graham who played Bonnie across the show’s 8 seasons. “She’s very...
NFL
Deadline

Talent Systems Acquires Reality TV Casting Platform ETribez And Production Crew Network Staff Me Up

Click here to read the full article. Talent Systems, which makes software for casting and auditioning, has made two significant acquisitions in the unscripted and reality TV sector. One deal is for the eTribez casting platform, which has been used for major reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, Idol, Love Island and MasterChef. The other is for Staff Me Up, a production crew professional network focused on unscripted TV. Staff Me Up has also developed Coded for Inclusion. It works with diversity advocacy organizations and studios, including A+E Networks, Warner Bros Discovery, Banijay Americas and Amazon Studios, to improve inclusive hiring for historically...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy