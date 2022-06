Devin Haney is completely confident he’ll beat George Kambosos Jr. just as soundly in their rematch as he did during their first fight. If Haney remains in the lightweight division, he’ll have to box Kambosos next because he agreed to an immediate rematch in Australia when he signed a multi-fight agreement with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. and DiBella Entertainment late in March to secure his shot at full unification. Kambosos made it clear in the immediate aftermath of his unanimous points loss to Haney on June 5 in Melbourne that he would exercise his contractual right to an immediate rematch.

