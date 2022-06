SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s Adult Probation and Parole which is under the umbrella of the Utah Department of Corrections is among five finalists selected for the 2022 Golden Padlock Award honoring the most secretive government agency or public official in America. This award is given by Investigative Reporters & Editors, known as IRE, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative journalism and based at the University of Missouri.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO