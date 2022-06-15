Ballistic vest credited for saving Phoenix Police officer's life in shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO