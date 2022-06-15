Ballistic vest credited for saving Phoenix Police officer's life in shooting

Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community. Advocates for the homeless said while there is still a problem with outside dealers, these arrests are a good start toward cracking down on it. Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs. Updated: 32 minutes ago.
PHOENIX - A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned. The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.
"After speaking to witnesses they learned one of the injured males was shot by an adult male suspect," Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. "The victim then fired back at the suspect, however, the victim struck another uninvolved adult male."
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A 1-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on the night of June 16, police said. The El Mirage Police Department says a mother dropped off her three children at a babysitter's home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Supplying fentanyl to one of the most vulnerable groups in our community. It’s what Phoenix Police said is happening with the homeless population downtown. Dealers from the outside are selling drugs at a discounted rate to those most desperate. Now, there’s been a major arrest of a dealer this week, but is it enough?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a Glendale bank last year. On July 7, 2021, the man entered a Bank of America located near 59th and Palmaire avenues and approached a teller with a robbery demand note, according to the FBI.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police have identified the man who was found dead in a Red Robin restaurant earlier this week in Scottsdale. Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant, located just off of Talking Stick Way in the Scottsdale Pavilions, and was found dead by police during a protective sweep around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
PHOENIX — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of a robbing a Glendale bank last year. The man, described as a 6-foot male between 20 and 30 years old and weighing about 320 pounds, walked into the Bank of America branch near 59th and Glendale avenues at about 12:45 p.m. on July 7, 2021, and used a note to demand money from a teller.
Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.
MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa has paid out $250,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit involving the police shooting of an unarmed man. Angel Benitez, 21, was killed on September 25, 2020. Police body-cam video shows officers found Benitez in a Panda Express parking lot asleep in...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two masked men who ambushed a Phoenix police detective fired 19 rounds, according to court documents. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department identified the two masked men as Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22. They face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. Police...
Raw video: Phoenix police chief talks exclusively to AZ Family after congressional testimony. Phoenix Police Chief Jerri Williams testified before the senate judiciary committee on Wednesday as the current president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Chief Williams spoke exclusively with Arizona's Family following her testimony before the committee regarding the 9th officer to be shot in her department this year.
ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
Congressman calls on Arizona AG to investigate outages in eastern Arizona. Congressman Tom O’Halleran sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney General Thursday asking the AG to investigate whether the outages are a result of negligence. Witnesses testify "fake electors" from Arizona part of plan to overturn election. Updated:...
