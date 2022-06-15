ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ballistic vest credited for saving Phoenix Police officer's life in shooting

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phoenix Police officer was rushed to...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Babysitter arrested after 1-year-old nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community. Advocates for the homeless said while there is still a problem with outside dealers, these arrests are a good start toward cracking down on it. Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs. Updated: 32 minutes ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix toddler dies at hospital following near drowning, FD says

PHOENIX - A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned. The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler dead after being pulled from a Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 16-month-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday evening. It happened at a home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road around 5:30 p.m. Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire Department says the boy was found in the pool and pulled out by family members, who started doing CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital in severely critical condition, but later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

2 men shot in west Phoenix strip mall parking lot

"After speaking to witnesses they learned one of the injured males was shot by an adult male suspect," Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. "The victim then fired back at the suspect, however, the victim struck another uninvolved adult male."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police cracking down on drug dealers targeting Phoenix homeless people

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Supplying fentanyl to one of the most vulnerable groups in our community. It’s what Phoenix Police said is happening with the homeless population downtown. Dealers from the outside are selling drugs at a discounted rate to those most desperate. Now, there’s been a major arrest of a dealer this week, but is it enough?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man found dead inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police have identified the man who was found dead in a Red Robin restaurant earlier this week in Scottsdale. Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant, located just off of Talking Stick Way in the Scottsdale Pavilions, and was found dead by police during a protective sweep around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

FBI seeking help locating suspect accused of robbing Glendale bank

PHOENIX — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of a robbing a Glendale bank last year. The man, described as a 6-foot male between 20 and 30 years old and weighing about 320 pounds, walked into the Bank of America branch near 59th and Glendale avenues at about 12:45 p.m. on July 7, 2021, and used a note to demand money from a teller.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa settles lawsuit in police shooting of an unarmed man

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa has paid out $250,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit involving the police shooting of an unarmed man. Angel Benitez, 21, was killed on September 25, 2020. Police body-cam video shows officers found Benitez in a Panda Express parking lot asleep in...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 masked men who ambushed Phoenix detective fired 19 rounds, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two masked men who ambushed a Phoenix police detective fired 19 rounds, according to court documents. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department identified the two masked men as Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22. They face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye police officer finds woman's $100 bill on the side of the road

Raw video: Phoenix police chief talks exclusively to AZ Family after congressional testimony. Phoenix Police Chief Jerri Williams testified before the senate judiciary committee on Wednesday as the current president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Chief Williams spoke exclusively with Arizona's Family following her testimony before the committee regarding the 9th officer to be shot in her department this year.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Two men accused of ambushing Phoenix detective appear in court

ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic scene after Phoenix police officer shot in Laveen

Congressman calls on Arizona AG to investigate outages in eastern Arizona. Congressman Tom O’Halleran sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney General Thursday asking the AG to investigate whether the outages are a result of negligence. Witnesses testify "fake electors" from Arizona part of plan to overturn election. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ

