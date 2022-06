Jordan Poole is looking on Thursday to win his first NBA championship. He wore a shirt prior to Game 6 in tribute to a teammate who already has three rings. Poole walked into Boston’s TD Garden wearing a shirt depicting Warriors guard Klay Thompson after being drafted by the team in 2011. Above the picture, the shirt said “2011 NBA Draft” in all capital letters. The shirt also had “The Splash Brothers” written below Thompson’s pictures.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO