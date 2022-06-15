ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles’ Sale, Move Talk Fueled by Bitter Angelos Family Lawsuit

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZH5T_0gB5cmGG00

Click here to read the full article.

The future of the Baltimore Orioles ’ ownership is at stake in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos, son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother, Orioles CEO John Angelos, and their 80-year-old mother, Georgia Angelos. The complaint, filed on June 9 in a Baltimore County court, demands that recent amendments to a family trust be voided and that John Angelos be held liable for fraud and intentionally interfering with his brother’s inheritance.

Much of the case stems from the aftermath of Peter Angelos, now 92, creating a revocable trust in 2017 that named his wife and sons co-trustees. As the complaint tells it, the trust was intended to ensure the trio would “share in decision-making” and that Lou and John “would share equally in his estate.”

The complaint insists that John Angelos has unlawfully attempted to exclude his brother from the estate. Lou portrays John as “manipulating” their mother after their father became disabled in 2018. In that light, the complaint charges that John “preyed upon [Georgia Angelos’] fear of abandonment, exploding into tantrums and threatening to leave and move out of state if he did not get his way.”

John Angelos also allegedly “announced himself as Chairman and CEO of the Orioles” without authorization and “fired long-time employees who would not play ball.” One of those employees was retired Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson, who is in the club’s Hall of Fame and held a front office post until 2019. John is described as dismissing Anderson because he found him more loyal to the club and to Peter Angelos than to him.

The complaint directly addresses the potential of the family selling the Orioles, who have been in Baltimore since 1954. A few years ago, the complaint asserts, Georgia Angelos decided the team should be sold—with the trust poised to gain appreciably from a sale. Consider the increase in the club’s value while the Angelos family has owned the team. In 1993, an investment group led by Peter Angelos purchased the Orioles for $153 million. According to Sportico ’s most recent MLB valuations, the franchise is now worth $1.63 billion .

It’s worth considering that MLB franchises are not up for sale very often, which could drive up the potential price of a sale. Since 2013, only two teams—the Kansas City Royals and, most recently, the New York Mets —have been sold. Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 in a deal that valued the team at about $2.42 billion .

While the Orioles’ value has increased by nearly 1,000% during the Angelos family’s ownership, the club’s on-field product and ownership investment in players have been decidedly less impressive—particularly of late. From the 2017-21 seasons, the Orioles finished in last or second-to-last place in the American League East; this season is no different, with the team currently mired in last, 19 games behind the division-leading Yankees as of June 14. The team has also had the lowest payroll in MLB over the last few seasons.

A sale of the Orioles has yet to materialize, the complaint contends, because John has allegedly “done everything in his power to stall and, ultimately, thwart plans to sell the club.” He also, if the complaint is to be believed, “single-handedly torpedoed interest expressed by one highly credible group of buyers.” The complaint speculates that John might explore moving the club to Nashville , where he and his wife, Margaret Valentine, own a home and where she owns a music management company. Under Article V of MLB’s constitution , three-fourths of all MLB clubs must approve a team’s relocation (or a sale).

In addition, the complaint contends that John “surreptitiously transferred” real estate holdings into “a company owned by a trust formed for his benefit,” and has engaged in self-dealing. These and other alleged moves are depicted as breaches of fiduciary duties to the trust.

Lou Angelos further maintains that when he confronted his brother over his behavior, John “threatened his inheritance.” That alleged threat is relevant to another allegation in the complaint. Lou says that he was not sufficiently notified of amendments to the trust that, the complaint says, “purports to grant Mrs. Angelos the power to completely disinherit Lou [,] purports to grant her the power to rewrite Mr. Angelos’ estate plan [and] purports to limit the ability of a court to remove a trustee serving as a ‘MLB control person,’ without MLB approval.”

In a statement on Monday, John Angelos attempted to extinguish potential concerns over any efforts to relocate the Orioles from Baltimore—a city that saw the Colts abruptly leave for Indianapolis in 1984.

“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and nonprofit leaders, and our entire community,” John Angelos said in the statement, “that the Orioles will never leave. From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home.”

In the coming weeks, attorneys for John Angelos will answer the complaint, deny the allegations and insist that John has acted in the trust’s best interests. They are also likely to offer a retelling of facts and narratives that is substantially different than those alleged by Lou.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

U.S. TV Market Is a Tough Lie for PGA Tour Antagonist LIV Golf

Click here to read the full article. A worldwide audience of just under 50,000 fans and curiosity seekers on Thursday streamed the official launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, as Dustin Johnson ripped his first tee shot down the middle of the fairway at Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club. Two hours later, while Phil Mickelson glowered over his double-bogey putt on the ninth green, the number of onlookers monitoring the action via LIV Golf’s YouTube channel and Facebook page had crept over the 100,000 mark. As much as they are the biggest names linked to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, Johnson and...
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

NBA Finals Debut at $1.6 Billion Chase Center Fulfills Warriors’ Plan

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors are finally where they wanted to be back in 2019 when San Francisco’s Chase Center opened: in the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will be chasing the title, this time against the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. After two seasons to forget—largely because of injury on the court for Golden State, and the fallout caused by COVID-19—the building that was privately funded at $1.6 billion will be filled to capacity at 18,064 and rocking when Game 1 of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Nevada Civil Case Against Him Dismissed

Click here to read the full article. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be forced to pay millions of dollars in a civil lawsuit to a Nevada woman who once accused him of rape, as reported by Deadline. Ronaldo, age 37, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable sports stars in the world. He plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United and has captained the national team of his home country, Portugal. Mayorga is a former model who said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub in June 2009 and went back with him and other people to his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Rob Manfred Announces Decision On Automated Strike Zone

There has been a lot of advocacy for Major League Baseball to switch to an automated strike zone in order to replace error-prone umpires. Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the idea of introducing the automated strike zone. Following the end of today's owners meetings, he said that he doesn't see it being added to the agenda for the coming year.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says

The lawsuit that has split the family of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos won’t halt discussions about a new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority, which says it continues to recognize the authority of CEO John Angelos to negotiate on the club’s behalf. The stadium authority — the Major League Baseball team’s landlord at Camden Yards — said Monday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Anderson
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Ravens Had Rough Practice Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly had a frustrating practice session on Wednesday. According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the offense struggled with some false starts and had issues pushing the ball downfield. At one point, quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly punted the ball in frustration. The NFL world took to...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum

The Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays each have MLB stadium deals expiring in three and five years, respectively, meaning a decision must be made soon about each club’s future destination. Many have longed to see the Rays move on from Tropicana Field, a dark and gloomy domed stadium that has posted some of the […] The post MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Baltimore Orioles
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds for Thursday, June 16 (Baltimore Can't Compete with Kevin Gausman)

At +215, the Baltimore Orioles are the biggest underdogs on Thursday’s MLB schedule as of right now. And for good reason. The O's are dead last in the AL East, taking just one series win in their last six tries. They put up a fight in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but the best they can hope for is a series split this afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportico

NBA Raising $254 Million for Teams, Bringing Debt to $7.4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is raising $254 million this week backed by national media revenues, according to a ratings opinion issued by Fitch Ratings on Monday. League subsidiary Hardwood Funding LLC is selling three uneven tranches of senior secured notes—about $137 million, $90 million and $26 million—using income from the media contracts to back the debt, according to Fitch. Based on prior disclosures, the debt is almost certainly meant to provide operating capital for three individual franchises, which aren’t disclosed. The NBA didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The new fundraising brings the...
NBA
Sportico

Oakland A’s Pursue Two $1 Billion Stadium Deals as Coliseum Decays Around Them

Click here to read the full article. The Oakland A’s have reached an inflection point, both for the stadium they currently occupy and where they may play in the future. The Oakland Coliseum is 56 years old, with a list of maintenance issues that make a feral cat’s hair stand up. The cat infestation—and its accompanying feces problem—are  among many items on a list the A’s filed in a recent complaint with the Coliseum’s Joint Powers Authority that also includes broken seats and plumbing problems among the many issues. “The stadium is 10 years past its useful life,” Dave Kaval, the club’s...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportico

MLS’ $2.5 Billion Apple TV Deal: Game-Changer or Disappointment?

Click here to read the full article. For months, Major League Soccer has deliberated on what it wanted for its next TV deal: games in every home in America or a bigger check and a product behind a paywall. The answer arrived Tuesday when the league announced a 10-year deal for every match to be streamed on a new subscription service from tech giant Apple. The deal is worth a minimum of $2.5 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the agreement. “MLS couldn’t keep everything. The only property that gets to keep everything anymore is the NFL and maybe a...
MLS
Sportico

At the Earl Monroe School, a Ball and a Book Will Change the World

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is filmmaker Dan Klores. Kids are like point guards. They explore what’s in front of them using their eyes. Similarly, as a teacher, school administrator, or counselor, it is real-life experience, in and out of the classroom, that allows one to see clearly. What does “the great” classroom leader see? He or she needs to know the feints and jab steps of each child who enters the building. They must develop in a short period of time the good sense to feel the sleepless nights of the innocent, their early morning empty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz Back Athlete-Focused Business Club

Click here to read the full article. Business-minded former athletes will soon have an exclusive, upscale spot in New York City where they can congregate, network and gain peer support and camaraderie, which is often lacking when their playing days come to an end. This September, former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and former Under Armour North America president Jason LaRose are launching The Post, a new private membership club which looks to construct a team-like atmosphere and world-class network for athletes-turned-businesspersons. It’s slated to be one of the first private membership clubs designed for former and current athletes. After his NFL career...
NFL
Sportico

World Series of Darts Makes NYC Debut as Sport Targets U.S. Market

Click here to read the full article. After twice being postponed because of COVID-19, the World Series of Darts (WSOD) finally makes its long-awaited debut in New York City June 3-4. More than 6,000 fans are expected to attend the Bet365 US Darts Masters and Bet365 North American Championship, taking place at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Matthew Porter (CEO, Professional Darts Corporation) hopes the tour stop will help propel professional darts to a place within the American sports fan’s consciousness. “This is our opportunity to put a flag in the sand for the [U.S.] market. With a venue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy