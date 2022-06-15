ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane aquatic centers open June 20

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s six aquatic centers are scheduled to open on Monday, June 20, and run through August 26.

All pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The City operates Comstock, AM Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter pools.

Select pools will open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on weekdays. You can find more information on Spokane’s aquatic centers here .

The city also has swimming lessons, pool rentals, and splash pads available all over town. You can learn more about them at www.SpokaneRec.org .

Spokane, WA
