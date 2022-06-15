ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy After Third DUI Arrest in Five Years

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OY2H_0gB5cZjh00

The 44-year-old was arrested Monday morning on three charges pertaining to driving under the influence.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

AEW president Tony Khan released a statement on Tuesday addressing the status of Jeff Hardy after he was arrested Monday morning on three charges pertaining to driving under the influence.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan said in a statement . “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

“If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

According to arrest records , the 44-year-old was booked on the following charges: DUI (Hardy’s third such offense within five years); driving while license is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license. The DUI charge is a third-degree felony while the other two are second-degree misdemeanors.

This is not Hardy’s first arrest. He has dealt with substance abuse issues, and in 2019, he was arrested twice— once for public intoxication and once for driving while impaired . He has previously entered an inpatient rehab program, which was after the second ’19 arrest.

The wrestler was also arrested for DWI in 2018 .

His brother, Matt Hardy, released a statement on Tuesday: “It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

More From Wrestling Observer :

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jeff Hardy Arrested For DUI, Cops Say AEW Star Had .294 BAC

1:53 PM PT -- According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hardy had a BAC of .294 following his arrest early Monday morning. In police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, officers say they pulled over Hardy after claiming he was driving a white Dodge Charger erratically on Volusia County highways. In...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Matt Hardy
wrestlinginc.com

Dashcam Footage From Jeff Hardy Arrest Released

Following his arrest on June 13 in Volusia County, FL, dashcam footage has now been released by TMZ showing three police officers initially pulling their guns out on Jeff Hardy. The video shows that when officers eventually retrieved Hardy from the driver’s seat on a busy highway, the AEW star...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Jeff Hardy Arrested, Facing Charges Of Driving Under The Influence And More

That’s always sad to see. There are a lot of people in the wrestling business and some of them have some issues that take place outside of the ring. Unfortunately some of these are rather serious, including problems that can put the wrestlers and others in danger. That seems to be the case again, as a wrestler with a long history of issues has had another serious problem.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
PWMania

“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com. “He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Samhsa#National Helpline#Dui
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida, charged with 3rd-degree felony DUI

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, leaving his future with AEW very much in doubt. Court records from the Volusia County Inmate log confirm that Hardy was booked at 12:45 a.m. on June 13 and charged with three offenses: Violating restrictions placed on a drivers license Driving with a license that is canceled, suspended or revoked DUI – third offense within 10 years Image credit: Corrections – Volusia County According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the third charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two are misdemeanors. AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday in Florida on three charges, the most significant a...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Turns Heel On Dynamite, Former WWE Star Reacts

After months of anticipation, Christian Cage finally turned on his now-former protégé Jungle Boy during the closing moments of “Dynamite: Road Rager” Wednesday night. The turn happened when Jungle Boy was being helped out of the ring by Christian and AEW medical personnel following the ladder match between Jurassic Express and Young Bucks. Just then, Christian pulled Jungle Boy back into the ring to deliver the Killswitch followed by a Con-Chair-To shot to the head.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jeff Hardy's scheduled brain scan led to change in AEW Tag Team title plans

The Hardys had been set to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships before Jeff Hardy was scheduled for a brain scan. Bryan Alvarez noted on the Bryan & Vinny & Jonathan Show that plans changed after concerns were raised about Jeff following the Hardys vs. Young Bucks match at Double or Nothing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Matt Hardy’s Status For TripleMania XXX: Tijuana

Lost in the news of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DUI this past Monday and his subsequent suspension from AEW is the status of the Hardys this Saturday for TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. The brothers have been scheduled to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the main event of the show, and with Jeff’s arrest all but taking him out of the event, questions about Matt Hardy’s status for the show have emerged as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Comments On AEW’s Danhausen And Orange Cassidy

William Regal might be involved in an extremely serious faction right now in AEW with the Blackpool Combat Club, but he has admitted on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast that he “wouldn’t have any problem” working with either Danhausen or Orange Cassidy. Since arriving in AEW,...
WWE
Yardbarker

Matt Hardy says Jeff Hardy is 'so remorseful, so embarrassed' over DUI arrest

Matt Hardy has addressed how his brother Jeff is doing following his recent arrest. On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy released on Friday, Matt spoke about mental health and substance abuse issues. During the discussion, he also commented on some of the challenges his brother has faced.
WWE
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Jeff Hardy, FTR, Brian Hebner

WWE board investigating Vince McMahon over 'secret $3 million hush pact'. Mike Tyson off The Roast of Ric Flair due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. AEW's Tony Khan stopped Tanahashi vs. Moxley from happening 'many times'. Latest Audio:. Wrestling Observer Live: Dynamite preview, Jericho hair, Forbidden Door, NXT 2.0 review!. Bryan &...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Addresses His Future With AEW Following Jeff Hardy Arrest

After news came out regarding Jeff Hardy being arrested on Monday morning for driving under the influence, many fans questioned what’s next for “The Hardy Boyz” in All Elite Wrestling. AEW Owner Tony Khan immediately removed Jeff and Matt from their impending AEW Tag Team Championship match...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated List of Wrestlers Currently On Injured List in AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated list of the wrestlers currently injured in AEW, a list that has been growing as of late. That list includes:. * Adam Cole (who will likely return from his shoulder injury at Forbidden Door) * Jeff Hardy (who is suspended without pay anyway...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

76K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy