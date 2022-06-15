AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy After Third DUI Arrest in Five Years

The 44-year-old was arrested Monday morning on three charges pertaining to driving under the influence.

AEW president Tony Khan released a statement on Tuesday addressing the status of Jeff Hardy after he was arrested Monday morning on three charges pertaining to driving under the influence.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan said in a statement . “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

“If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

According to arrest records , the 44-year-old was booked on the following charges: DUI (Hardy’s third such offense within five years); driving while license is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license. The DUI charge is a third-degree felony while the other two are second-degree misdemeanors.

This is not Hardy’s first arrest. He has dealt with substance abuse issues, and in 2019, he was arrested twice— once for public intoxication and once for driving while impaired . He has previously entered an inpatient rehab program, which was after the second ’19 arrest.

The wrestler was also arrested for DWI in 2018 .

His brother, Matt Hardy, released a statement on Tuesday: “It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

