A Bridge City man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Stetson on June 14, 2022.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO